Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Mauritius Keeps the Key Repo Rate Unchanged

12/15/2021 | 07:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDIA RELEASE

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Mauritius

Keeps the Key Repo Rate Unchanged

Released at 16:15 hours on 15 December 2021

At its meeting today, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Mauritius (Bank) unanimously decided to keep the Key Repo Rate (KRR) unchanged at 1.85 per cent per annum.

The global economy continues to recover. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has, in its December 2021 Economic Outlook Report, forecast global growth at

5.6 per cent for 2021 and 4.5 per cent for 2022, assuming that current travel restrictions are completely withdrawn by end 2022, and that monetary policy remains accommodative in advanced economies.

On the domestic front, the full re-opening of borders and the on-going vaccination campaign, including deployment of booster doses, are improving confidence and strengthening economic recovery. Credit growth to households and corporates has been accelerating in the third quarter of the year. The solvency and liquidity positions of banks remain strong. However, the onset of the Omicron variant has brought some uncertainty to the tourism sector. The Bank has revised its growth rate projection for 2021 to around 5.0 per cent.

The Bank continues to manage excess rupee liquidity in line with its monetary policy stance. Short- term yields have remained within the interest rate corridor. FX interventions have been conducted on a regular basis to address undue exchange rate volatility and to ensure adequate supply of foreign exchange to the market.

Supply-based disruptions and resurgent demand for commodities continue to impact on global inflation. Domestic inflation remains influenced by supply shocks stemming from outside, in particular higher freight costs, as well as higher food and other commodity prices. These supply-side influences are expected to subside in the medium term. In the absence of any further exogenous shocks, the Bank is projecting headline inflation at about 4.0 per cent for 2021, which remains within an acceptable range as per historical data.

The MPC has weighed the risks to the growth and inflation outlook and considers that the current monetary policy stance is appropriate and supportive of economic recovery. Accordingly, the MPC has decided to maintain the KRR at 1.85 per cent per annum.

The MPC will issue the Minutes of its meeting on Wednesday 29 December 2021.

The MPC will continue to monitor the economic situation closely and stands ready to meet in between its regular meetings, if the need arises.

B A N K O F M A U R I T I U S S i r W i l l i a m N e w t o n S t r e e t , P o r t L o u i s , M a u r i t i u s

Telephone: +230 202 3800

Email: communications@bom.mu

Website: www.bom.mu

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:02aEiger BioPharmaceuticals Announces Second Positive Interim Analysis and Continuation of Dosing of Peginterferon Lambda in Phase 3 TOGETHER Study of Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Patients
PR
08:02aAlexander & Baldwin to Participate in Jefferies Real Estate Conference
PR
08:02aRadius Gold defines large silver system at California Target, Amalia Project, Mexico
AQ
08:02aOWLET, INC. INVESTORS : Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm
GL
08:02aWalgreens and VillageMD Opening Nine Full-Service, Primary Care Practices in San Antonio
BU
08:02aASSOCIATION BETWEEN PERSONAL ACTIVITY INTELLIGENCE (PAI) AND MORTALITY RISK : Population-Based China Study
GL
08:01aEast Side Games Group Announces Partnership with NoPowerup
AQ
08:01aWondershare Hosts Social Media Event to Spread Creative Cheer to Users
AQ
08:01aBlackBerry QNX to be used for future BMW Group driver assistance systems
AQ
08:01aManon Brouillette to step down from National Bank's Board of Directors following her appointment as Executive Vice-President and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed prepares to stiffen inflation response for a post-transitory world
2The latest from London: Nervousness rises ahead of BoE meeting
3BioStock: Abliva on the IND-approval from FDA
4WRAPUP 2-Zara owner and H&M bounce back from pandemic blues
5INDITEX : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS