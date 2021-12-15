Log in
The Moroccan Foundation for Financial Education (FMEF) signs three new partnership agreements

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
Press Release

Rabat, December,15 2021

The Moroccan Foundation for Financial Education (FMEF) signs three new partnership agreements

As part of the implementation of its 2019-2023 strategic plan, the Moroccan Foundation for Financial Education (FMEF) signed, today December 15, at the headquarters of Bank Al-Maghrib, in Rabat, three new partnership agreements. The main purpose of these agreements is to integrate financial education into the support programs of the signatory institutions aiming to develop the financial skills of the identified targets. The three agreements cover:

  • Tripartite partnership "FMEF - Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Federation of the Moroccan Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Services (FCMCIS)": aiming at strengthening the financial skills of traders through their various regional structures. This agreement was signed by the Governor of Bank Al-Maghribas FMEF President and respectively the Minister of Industry and Trade and the President of the FCMCIS.
  • Partnership "FMEF - Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP)": targeting project holders and entrepreneurs (via its Business Creation Foundation), people with income-generatingactivities, micro-entrepreneursand VSEs (via Attawfiq Micro-Finance)as well as young people, rural dwellers and women. This agreement was signed by the Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib,as FMEF President and BCP President Director General.
  • Partnership "FMEF - Al Barid Bank (ABB)": targeting young people, rural dwellers, women, project holders, self-entrepreneurs, and beneficiaries of financing and support programs, as well as ABB customers through an adapted digital program. This agreement was signed by the Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib, as FMEF President and ABB Board Chairman.

The three partnerships are being conducted to strengthen the contribution of Financial Education in the implementation of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion and the Integrated Program to Support and Finance Enterprises (PIAFE).

About the FMEF

The Moroccan Foundation for Financial Education was created in 2013, in order to bring together institutions concerned with financial education in Morocco and binding them together around common objectives. Its main mission is to strengthen and preserve the financial skills of the population to contribute to its well-being and financial resilience. More details available on the website www.fmef.ma.

Press Contact:

Houda BOUKHARI

Phone. : 0668 787 580

E-mail : contact@fmef.ma

Disclaimer

Bank Al-Maghrib published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS