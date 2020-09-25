The Mosport Park Entertainment Corporation Announces Changes to Its Business

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2020) - The Mosport Park Entertainment Corporation (the "Corporation") announces changes to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), officers, the name of the Corporation, a consolidation of common shares and the issuance of shares.

On September 23, Mr. Robert Salna resigned as director, CEO and CFO of the Corporation and Mr. Edward Murphy resigned as a director. Mr. Danish Chaudhry and Mr. Daniel Bloch were nominated to the Board. The new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer is Mr. David Van Herwaarde.

On August 19, Ms. Inga Gratcheva resigned as director and Mr. Dominique Monardo was appointed to serve as a director.

On September 24, 2020, the Corporation changed its name to Darkhorse Technologies Ltd./Technologies Darkhorse Ltée. The Corporation also consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post - consolidated share for two hundred (200) pre-consolidated shares.

On September 22, 2020, the Corporation issued, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Bravio Technologies Limited ("Bravio"), 742,481,810 (CDN $0.0202 per share) pre-consolidated common shares or 3,712,409 (CDN $4.04 per share) post-consolidated common shares. Bravio did not previously hold directly or indirectly any common shares in the Corporation. Bravio holds these shares, representing 90.9% of the issued and outstanding shares for investment purposes. All securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The issued and outstanding shares of the company after the issuance of shares and after the consolidation is 4,083,650 common shares.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. David van Herwaarde

david@braviotech.com

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64680