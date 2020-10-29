Log in
The Most Important Employee Engagement Study Launched to Discover Powerful and Astonishing Success Strategies

10/29/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the preeminent independent human capital management research and advisory firm, is launching its 2020 Employee Engagement Study to identify how organizations can improve employee engagement.

“The negative effects of poor employee engagement can cripple an organization. When employees aren’t engaged, it hurts talent retention, innovation, productivity, revenue, customer retention and workplace culture,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

The study focuses on six areas that affect employee engagement:

  • Wellness/wellbeing
  • Sense of belonging
  • How employees are valued
  • Competency development
  • Alignment between employees and the organization
  • Advancement opportunities 

“Employee engagement is the most important driver of business success and the most difficult for employers to understand and improve,” said Brandon Hall Group CSO Michael Rochelle.

Brandon Hall Group’s 2020 Employee Engagement Study comprises a survey sent to its global database and scores of qualitative interviews with research participants, Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award winners and members.

The research informs Brandon Hall Group’s employee engagement maturity model, which will lead to the development of research reports, tools and frameworks to help organizations improve their employee engagement programs, which is a high priority for most organizations and the top concern among employers during the coronavirus pandemic, according to BHG research.

To learn more about this research study or to participate, click here

 

-About Brandon Hall Group-

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

 

 

David Forry
Brandon Hall Group
5613538082
David.forry@brandonhall.com
