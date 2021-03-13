Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

The Muse in Music

03/13/2021 | 05:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adhishree Dhungana, Musician

Adhishree Dhungana aka Addy, 23, has been living with music ever since she can remember. Beginning with eastern classical singing and instruments like the madal at the age of five, she moved on to the guitar and other western instruments.

Despite being good at what she does, she says she was judged by her gender rather than her talent. It affected her mental health and Addy admits that she struggles with anxiety. Her gigs with Sofar sounds (music events company based in London), Katha Ghera (theatre collective in Kathmandu) and her collaboration with Bartika Eam Rai (Nepali singer/songwriter) helped her to come out of her shell.

She was working towards producing her solo EP (extended play record) in 2020 when the lockdown began. It was a trying time for her and the family - she injured her hand during practice and later got infected with COVID-19. Her mum who was her caregiver also soon contracted the virus. While struggling with her mental health, Addy found an outlet in designing covers for her EP. She also had a new focus - making music.

Addy hopes to continue playing music and has plans to study jazz in the near future. 'Jazz is such a vast genre - it's like learning a completely different language,' she says.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 10:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aBitcoin hits $60,000 in record high
RE
06:43aLilly Alzheimer's drug shows benefit on cognition, function in mid-stage trial
RE
06:41aFULL TEXT : Report on China's central and local budgets
PU
06:21aCLOSING MEETING WITH THE IMF : CBCG Measures at mitigating the Coronavirus consequences timely and adequate
PU
06:01aPRIME MINISTER JANEZ JAN&SCARON;A : Fight back against the pandemic had taken 80 or more per cent of the energy and the time of the Government
PU
05:47aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN  : Phone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka
PU
05:45aThe Muse in Music
PU
05:45aWORLD BANK  : Indigenous women in STEM
PU
05:45aChina's Youthful, Debt-Fueled Spending Spree Sparks a Reckoning
DJ
05:43a2020 Annual Operating & Financial Review
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. government to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks - senior officia..
2DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD: Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recoverin..
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4OBALON THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Obalon Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
5ZTE CORPORATION : Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ