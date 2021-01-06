Log in
The NOC is launching a project to study and improve the Strategic Plan of the National Oil Corporation and support the corporate governance in the oil sector in collaboration with the US Department of Energy

01/06/2021 | 01:10pm EST
Within the framework of supporting transparency and improving the overall performance of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) and its affiliates.

The NOC is partnering with the US Department of Energy to carry out a comprehensive study of the NOC's medium to long-term development plan to rehabilitate and develop the producing and newly discovered fields in order to increase oil and gas production. The study also includes a review of the corporate governance within the NOC and its subsidiaries. The ultimate objective is to highlight the NOC's strengths, identify areas in which the NOC can improve efficiency and effectiveness, and suggest measures that will support the NOC's performance, promote expanded international investment in Libya, and align the NOC with best international corporate practices. This should enhance the chances of attracting international investment and facilitate cooperation with leading international companies in all fields of the oil industry.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 18:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
