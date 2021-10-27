Press Statement, 27 October 2021

The NUM Youth Structure wishes matric candidates well in their final exams

The National Union of Mineworkers Youth Structure (NUMYS) would like to wish Matric class for 2021 good luck with their final exams that started today on the 27 October 2021.

"We note that this won't be an easy task to do for them as they had major challenges throughout the year ie, changes of the academic calendar, Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown regulations and online classes," said Bonginkosi Mrasi, NUM Youth Structure National Secretary.

These challenges have really had a negative impact in allowing students to have more time in the classroom but we hope that they indeed manage to focus on their exams.

We further call upon the education department to create a fertile environment for all students across the country to enable them to perform to their level best.

