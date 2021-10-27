Log in
The NUM Youth Structure wishes matric candidates well in their final exams

10/27/2021 | 09:38am EDT
Press Statement, 27 October 2021

The NUM Youth Structure wishes matric candidates well in their final exams

The National Union of Mineworkers Youth Structure (NUMYS) would like to wish Matric class for 2021 good luck with their final exams that started today on the 27 October 2021.

"We note that this won't be an easy task to do for them as they had major challenges throughout the year ie, changes of the academic calendar, Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown regulations and online classes," said Bonginkosi Mrasi, NUM Youth Structure National Secretary.

These challenges have really had a negative impact in allowing students to have more time in the classroom but we hope that they indeed manage to focus on their exams.

We further call upon the education department to create a fertile environment for all students across the country to enable them to perform to their level best.

For more information, please contact:

Bonginkosi Mrasi, NUM Youth Structure National Secretary,078 188 4300

The National Union of Mineworkers
7 Rissik Street.
Cnr Frederick Johannesburg
Tel: 011 377 2111 Cell: 083 809 3257
Twitter: @Num_Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/NUM/100860023402167

