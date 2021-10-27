Log in
The National Bank of Georgia publishes the "Monetary Policy Report, October 2021"

10/27/2021
The National Bank of Georgia publishes the "Monetary Policy Report, October 2021"

27 October, 2021

"Monetary Policy Report" is the main instrument for communicating monetary policy and is published quarterly. Report contains inflation forecast, forecasted path of the future policy rate and it also gives detailed description of factors influencing the monetary policy decisions.

It should be noted that from 2021 the National Bank of Georgia started publishing the Monetary Policy Report with a revised schedule. Particularly, the Reports will be available already on the same day as the Monetary Policy Committee meeting is held. The purpose of the change is to provide an in-depth explanation of a given monetary policy change on the same day the decision has been made.

Report is available on the official website of the National Bank of Georgia, under the section of Publications.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Georgia published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 15:07:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
