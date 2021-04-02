The National Capital Bank of Washington Announces Quarterly Dividend

The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.55 per share for shareholders of record as of April 15, 2021. The dividend payout of $157,331.35 on 286,057 shares is payable April 30, 2021.

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington’s Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust eBanking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our communities. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com. The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

