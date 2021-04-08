Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The National Military Spouse Network Creates Advisory Council to Further Mission and Direction in Serving the Nation's Military Spouse Community

04/08/2021 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LORTON, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Military Spouse Network (NMSN), the premiere organization supporting the professional and personal growth of the nation's military spouses, is kicking off its second decade of serving the military spouse community with the addition of a policy team member and the formation of an seven-member advisory council dedicated to steering the company's long-term growth and expansion.

Members of the Advisory Council, led by NMSN Founder and President Sue Hoppin, will contribute their expertise and strategic thinking to the current and future work of NMSN. The new members, each serving two-year terms, include: Leslye A. Arsht, Co-Founder and Board Chair, StandardsWork, Inc., and former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense/Military Community and Family Policy; Dr. Mette Beecroft, retired State Department official; Jennifer Bergenfeld, Esq., a specialist in corporate governance; Dr. Janet Breslin, a 40-year public servant and author; Jim Knotts, president and CEO of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund; Erin Morris, veteran and former U.S. Army Judge Advocate; and Robert Miller, a data scientist and NMSN's Tech Advisor.

In addition to the new Advisory Council members, NMSN is expanding its team to include Heba Abdelaal, who will work on policy initiatives. Abdelaal is a former congressional staffer in the U.S. Senate with nearly a decade of experience on Capitol Hill.

"NMSN has had an amazing first decade tackling the key issues of most importance to our community, supporting their goals and advocating on their behalf to the highest levels of government and business," said Hoppin. "We are so proud to welcome this stellar group of outstanding and highly-respected professionals to both our team and our inaugural Council of Advisors, who will help us enhance the effectiveness of everything we do and enable us to meet the needs of our community in even more and effective ways."

Among the first issues the Advisory Council will address are: the 2021 Day of Advocacy, a website overhaul and improvements to the way NMSN measures the efficacy of its programs and initiatives.

About National Military Spouse Network
Founded in 2010, the National Military Spouse Network (NMSN) delivers ongoing personal and professional development for military spouses by providing quality content, mentoring, networking opportunities and resources, including a monthly newsletter and free bi-annual digital magazine. NMSN creates a community of military spouse professionals, businesses, academics and media to share expertise and craft innovative solutions on both balancing a viable career with the military lifestyle and laying the foundation for a successful career post military life. For more information on NMSN, visit www.nationalmilitaryspousenetwork.org. Follow NMSN on Twitter at @NMSNetwork or join the Facebook community at www.facebook.com/NMSNetwork.

Media Contact:
Laura Liebeck
845-440-7974
307043@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-military-spouse-network-creates-advisory-council-to-further-mission-and-direction-in-serving-the-nations-military-spouse-community-301264645.html

SOURCE National Military Spouse Network


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aCHANGHONG JIAHUA  : Change of chairman of the board, executive directors and chairman of the nomination committee
PU
08:52aBIOSTOCK : Directed issue of 20.7 MSEK strengthens cash position for Sprint Bioscience
AQ
08:52aSAF-HOLLAND SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
08:52aGENERAL MILLS  : 3 food trends likely to stick in a post-pandemic world
PU
08:52aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Plug Power Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
08:51aCANOPY GROWTH  : signs deal worth $435 million to buy Supreme Cannabis
AQ
08:51aEON AG  : NorldLB maintains a Buy rating
MD
08:50aProsus nets $14.6 billion from sale of Tencent stake
RE
08:50aVICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES  : Portfolio Company, Immersive Tech, Announces LOI With Autobahn Indoor Speedway For An Initial Purchase Of Their 'UNCONTAINED' VR Attraction With An Option To Purchase Up To 10 Units
AQ
08:50aNESTLE - COVID-19 : Nestle supports equitable vaccination through COVAX
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ