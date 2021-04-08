The National Military Spouse Network Creates Advisory Council to Further Mission and Direction in Serving the Nation's Military Spouse Community

LORTON, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Military Spouse Network (NMSN), the premiere organization supporting the professional and personal growth of the nation's military spouses, is kicking off its second decade of serving the military spouse community with the addition of a policy team member and the formation of an seven-member advisory council dedicated to steering the company's long-term growth and expansion.

Members of the Advisory Council, led by NMSN Founder and President Sue Hoppin, will contribute their expertise and strategic thinking to the current and future work of NMSN. The new members, each serving two-year terms, include: Leslye A. Arsht, Co-Founder and Board Chair, StandardsWork, Inc., and former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense/Military Community and Family Policy; Dr. Mette Beecroft, retired State Department official; Jennifer Bergenfeld, Esq., a specialist in corporate governance; Dr. Janet Breslin, a 40-year public servant and author; Jim Knotts, president and CEO of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund; Erin Morris, veteran and former U.S. Army Judge Advocate; and Robert Miller, a data scientist and NMSN's Tech Advisor.

In addition to the new Advisory Council members, NMSN is expanding its team to include Heba Abdelaal, who will work on policy initiatives. Abdelaal is a former congressional staffer in the U.S. Senate with nearly a decade of experience on Capitol Hill.

"NMSN has had an amazing first decade tackling the key issues of most importance to our community, supporting their goals and advocating on their behalf to the highest levels of government and business," said Hoppin. "We are so proud to welcome this stellar group of outstanding and highly-respected professionals to both our team and our inaugural Council of Advisors, who will help us enhance the effectiveness of everything we do and enable us to meet the needs of our community in even more and effective ways."

Among the first issues the Advisory Council will address are: the 2021 Day of Advocacy, a website overhaul and improvements to the way NMSN measures the efficacy of its programs and initiatives.

About National Military Spouse Network

Founded in 2010, the National Military Spouse Network (NMSN) delivers ongoing personal and professional development for military spouses by providing quality content, mentoring, networking opportunities and resources, including a monthly newsletter and free bi-annual digital magazine. NMSN creates a community of military spouse professionals, businesses, academics and media to share expertise and craft innovative solutions on both balancing a viable career with the military lifestyle and laying the foundation for a successful career post military life. For more information on NMSN, visit www.nationalmilitaryspousenetwork.org . Follow NMSN on Twitter at @NMSNetwork or join the Facebook community at www.facebook.com/NMSNetwork .

