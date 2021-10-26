Log in
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) praises the efforts of Al-Jouf Oil Technology Company during a meeting with their management committee

10/26/2021 | 07:56am EDT
The Chairman of the Board of Directors, of the NOC, Mustafa Sanalla, met with the Chairman of Al-Jouf Oil Technology Company's Management Committee, Magdi Jibril, as well as members of the Company's Management Committee, Ahmed Al-Arfi and Suleiman Ajeel. Also in attendance was the NOC's Board Member for Financial and Administrative Affairs, Ammari Muhammed.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the NOC in Tripoli, and was devoted to reviewing the general activities of Al-Jouf Oil Technology Company. Magdi Jibril briefed the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation on the activities of the company's operations and works carried out. Jibril noted that Al-Jouf Company has established financial systems that enable it to introduce modern technology in its work, and stressed that despite financial burdens the company is suffering from, it is committed to providing services for production operations to all companies of the Libyan oil sector in their various activities.

Also discussed at the meeting were the challenges and obstacles facing the company's work, including the difficulties it faces in collecting debts from operating companies.

The NOC's Board of Directors praised the strenuous efforts made by all employees, the company's management committee and the departments concerned with revising production operations of all sector companies, and expressed their content with the high technical level obtained by Al-Jouf Company, praising the fact that it has become a strong competitor with confidence in the market.

Sanalla directed the company to continue studying the market and the natural growth of the company and to engage in other service activities that would generate more income and improve services for all employees to further develop their skills.

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 11:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
