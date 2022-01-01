The National Oil Corporation announces that it has been decided, starting from midnight of Sunday, January 2, 2022, and at 00:01, to conduct the necessary maintenance operations for the main crude oil pumping line linking between the fields of Samah - Al

Waha Oil Company has confirmed that it has completed all the technical equipment to start reducing production until Monday and starting the operations of treating and cutting the lost pipe as of Tuesday, 04 of January 2022, for a period of one week, which means, in numbers, a loss of 200 thousand barrels per day and a loss of sales opportunities exceeding 107 Million US dollars.

It is mentioned that the Chairman of the Board of Directors has confirmed on many occasions that "the infrastructure in the oil sector has become in a situation where it is not possible to continue its regular operation due to the large number of leaks and the deterioration of surface facilities, due to the consequences of illegal closures in the past years, as well as the absence of approved budgets for the sector, which It will ensure the preservation of the integrity of the assets of the national oil sector. Moreover, the revenues of the public treasury will be negatively affected, and all this is a result of the failure of decision-making bodies to liquidate approved budgets for the second year in a row.