The National Oil Corporation announces the resumption of exports from the ports of Sidra and Ras Lanuf after a 24-hour hiatus

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) announces the resumption of crude export operations this morning, Friday, September 10, 2021, in both Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports, after stopping for one day after groups that do not have any legal entity issued misleading media statements, deceived and exploited a group of young people.

Despite the delay in shipment, production was not reduced, and the General Command restored security in the two ports in a national position, which will be to its credit.

For his part, the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation, Mustafa Sanalla, stated, 'Since February 2011 revolution, the National Oil Corporation has been the faithful guardian of the Libyan oil wealth and a solid rock on which the waves of the wannabes and the corrupt are crashing. It is clear that loyalty and devotion to the homeland of some are just words they repeat, but it hurts and angers me this time to see a Libyan official planning and another participating in closing the ports for narrow purposes and interests that do not serve the Libyan national interests.'

He added; 'We cannot accept or turn a blind eye to practices that undermine the foundations of public work and ignite discord within it, and we will never accept the politicization of the National Oil Corporation and its use as a bargaining chip by some politicians and influential people to achieve non-national interests and agendas.'

'Holding the invisible hands behind these events accountable is no less important than holding the instigators and perpetrators of those acts accountable. We call on law enforcement authorities to take the necessary measures to investigate the facts and take what is necessary to bring them to justice.

We affirm that the areas adjacent to the areas of oil operations need special care and attention by the state, as long as the National Oil Corporation has tried to play its role in the aspect of social initiativesunder the budgets available to it. Creating jobs and economic opportunities are among the priorities that must be focused on to achieve stability throughout the country. '

Issued in Tripoli

National Oil Corporation

10/09/2021