The National Oil Wells Drilling & Workover .... . Announces an extension of the tender for the purchase of a camp

Bid Extension start date : 01/12/2021
Bid Extension closing date : 12/12/2021
The National Oil Wells Drilling & Workover Co. Announces an extension of the tender for the purchase of a camp.
for rig (11) according to Material Purchase request
No.: 69-50-2021
Companies and factories specialized in this field must submit their technical and financial offers to the Tender Committee in accordance with the specifications file and the general conditions attached to the announcement :
