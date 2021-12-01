Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The National Oil Wells Drilling & Workover ..... Announces an extension of the tender for the purchase of a camp

12/01/2021 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bid Extension start date : 01/12/2021

Bid Extension closing date : 12/12/2021

The National Oil Wells Drilling & Workover Co. Announces an extension of the tender for the purchase of a camp.

for rig (30) according to Material Purchase request

No.: 2021-50-89

Companies and factories specialized in this field must submit their technical and financial offers to the Tender Committee in accordance with the specifications file and the general conditions attached to the announcement

Disclaimer

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:52aMIUCCIA PRADA : Prada sees second-hand fashion as opportunity, weighs partnerships
RE
04:52aHENKEL VORZUEGE : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
04:52aH&M : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
04:51aKOENIG & BAUER : 01. Dec 2021 / NewsKoenig & Bauer is pooling corporate goals in its new ‘Exceeding Print' strategy
PU
04:51aNETAPP : Monitoring NetApp Array with Splunk | NetApp
PU
04:51aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Notice regarding Progress of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
04:51aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Announcement for Completion of Investment in Fullerton India by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
PU
04:51aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Participates in the AAOIFI 16th Conference
PU
04:51aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
04:51aEMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : :grant of award of shares pursuant to the rsp2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
2Salesforce shares fall on disappointing profit forecast
3Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Adevinta sells Gumtree UK and Motors.co.uk t..
4Officials offer vaccine reassurance; WHO advises against travel bans
5News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS