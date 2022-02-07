The National Oil Wells Drilling & Workover Company ... Complete Rig Camp Accommodation NWD-TC-2022-L-50-01

Bid announcement start date: 06/02/2022

Bid announcement closing date: 13/02/2022

The National Oil Wells Drilling & Workover Co. intends to RIG (11) site preparation at alwafa field well No. A61

Companies and factories specialized in this field must submit their technical and financial offers to the Tender Committee in accordance with the general conditions attached to the announcement:

General condition:

• The bidder must consider Standard Contracting Regulations For Companies affiliated with the National Oil Corporation and general Libyan public works regulations.

• The bidder must be legally authorized to practice this activity.

• The bidder must have the ability and experience in the field of site preparation.

• The bidder should be among the entities registered in the records of the National Oil Wells Drilling and work over Company.

• Bidders which are not registered in N.W.D suppliers database should present a complete Company profile

• Validity of financial Offer: Not Less than 30 days from the end bid closing date.

• The financial offer should be raised in Libyan dinar or any other foreign currency with consideration the daily exchange rate by Libyan central bank.

• The value of specification brochure is 500 LYD (five hundred Libyan dinar) to be paid cash at NWD head quarter treasury and not refundable.

• Withdraw the specification brochure addressed to tender secretary at NWD head quarter or through the company's website attached to the advertisement.

Technical condition:

• Unquoted plus Technical offers and priced offers shall be submitted in closed envelopes sealed with red wax and writing the bid number on them, forwarded during official working hours at the company's headquarters to the Bidding Committee's office.

or by E-mail as follows:

Financial offers should submitted to : This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

• Technical offers:

Unquoted and technical offers should submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

A - Consist of technical details based on requirement,

B - Technical Dimensional Engineering Drawings,

C - Data sheet,

• Provide initial insurance of 7500.000 LYD (Libyan Dinars) or $1600.00 (American Dollars) to be attached with the unquoted financial offer in form of a certified cheque or an unconditional irrevocable letter bank. guarantee issued by a commercial bank operating in Libya or first-class international bank.

• The bank guarantee Validity period should not be less than 30

Days Based on the offer expiry date.