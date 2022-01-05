The New OMNIVISION Unveiled―Expanded Product Portfolio Now Offers More Than Vision

OMNIVISION announces several new products at CES 2022 under revised brand and logo

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. today announced at CES 2022 that it has adopted a new brand with a new look: OMNIVISION. The updated branding reflects its latest expansion in product offerings and capabilities, going beyond sensing technologies and solutions.

In addition to image sensors and related technologies, the new OMNIVISION now offers analog solutions, along with touch & display technologies. OMNIVISION has also added a number of R&D locations and sales offices to better serve the global markets, which include the latest R&D Centers in Irvine, Calif., USA and Mechelen, Belgium. These additions make the new OMNIVISION a leading global fabless semiconductor brand for electronic devices and components.

“Today at CES we are celebrating the dawn of a new OMNIVISION―an organization that can now deliver many more products to better serve our customers and grow our serviceable available market. Ultimately, our aspiration is to seamlessly integrate humans and the digital world for a brighter future, as one of the most recognizable semiconductor brands in the world,” said Michael Wu, senior vice president of global sales and marketing. “As a new OMNIVISION, we look forward to expanding our product offerings in analog and touch & display, and supporting our mission to empower lives through innovative technology solutions, maximizing the benefits of human/device interactions.”

OMNIVISION, with its leadership position in all of the following markets: automotive, medical, security, computing and mobile, as well as emerging technologies, will continue to serve its customers globally and pursue new possibilities.

OMNIVISION will announce the following new products at CES this week:

OVB0B : OMNIVISION Announces the First 200MP Resolution Image Sensor in the World’s Smallest 0.61-micron Pixel Size for High End Smartphones

: OMNIVISION Announces the First 200MP Resolution Image Sensor in the World’s Smallest 0.61-micron Pixel Size for High End Smartphones OX05B : OMNIVISION Unveils Automotive Industry’s First 5MP RGB-IR Global Shutter Sensor for In-Cabin Monitoring Systems

: OMNIVISION Unveils Automotive Industry’s First 5MP RGB-IR Global Shutter Sensor for In-Cabin Monitoring Systems OX03D : OMNIVISION Launches Industry’s First 3MP Resolution SoC for Automotive Cameras with Lowest Power and Smallest Size

: OMNIVISION Launches Industry’s First 3MP Resolution SoC for Automotive Cameras with Lowest Power and Smallest Size TD4377 : OMNIVISION Launches New Full High Definition 144Hz Touch and Display Driver for Next-generation Smartphones

Joint announcements with partners at CES this week are as follows:

Dell Selects OMNIVISION’s OV02C for the Most Superior Webcam 1080p Performance in Next-generation Latitude Laptops

OMNIVISION Demonstrates Industry’s First 8-Megapixel LFM Image Sensor System for Forward Looking Automotive Camera Systems

OMNIVISION and Seeing Machines Develop World’s First ASIC With Integrated ISP and Occula® NPU Optimized for Driver and Occupant Driver Monitoring Systems

Ajax Systems and OMNIVISION Collaborate to Create Wireless Outdoor Intrusion Detector with a Photo Camera to Verify Alarms

OMNIVISION and Tobii Join Forces on Eye Tracking to Drive the Vision of Metaverse

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

