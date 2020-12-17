(Provisional Translation)

The New Pluthermal Program

17 December 2020

The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan

We, the 11 operators comprised of the 9 utilities (excluding Okinawa Electric Power), Japan Atomic Power Company, and Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-Power), have been promoting the pluthermal power generation based on the Pluthermal Program formulated in June 2009. As circumstances surrounding nuclear power generation have been changing after the accident at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, we have been continuing to work diligently through promoting pluthermal to establish the nuclear fuel cycle as a critical task.

Ikata Nuclear Power Station, Unit 3 of Shikoku Electric Power and Genkai Nuclear Power Station, Unit 3 of Kyushu Electric Power as well as Takahama Nuclear Power Station, Units 3 and 4 of Kansai Electric Power have started pluthermal immediately upon restart.

Furthermore, there was progress made this year toward the completion of the Rokkasho Reprocessing Plant (RRP) and the MOX Fuel Fabrication Plant as they received official approvals by regulation authority.

Based on "the Basic Principles on Japan's Utilization of Plutonium" (decided by the Japan Atomic Energy Commission in July 2018) and under the principle of not possessing plutonium without specific purposes, we will continue to do our utmost efforts to manage the plutonium stockpile appropriately.

Given such recent circumstances, while considering each utility's measure for pluthermal, we have decided to take the following measures as our new Pluthermal Program in order to manage plutonium stockpiles appropriately on the premise that each utility is responsible for using its own plutonium.