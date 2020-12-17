(Provisional Translation)
The New Pluthermal Program
17 December 2020
The Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan
We, the 11 operators comprised of the 9 utilities (excluding Okinawa Electric Power), Japan Atomic Power Company, and Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-Power), have been promoting the pluthermal power generation based on the Pluthermal Program formulated in June 2009. As circumstances surrounding nuclear power generation have been changing after the accident at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, we have been continuing to work diligently through promoting pluthermal to establish the nuclear fuel cycle as a critical task.
Ikata Nuclear Power Station, Unit 3 of Shikoku Electric Power and Genkai Nuclear Power Station, Unit 3 of Kyushu Electric Power as well as Takahama Nuclear Power Station, Units 3 and 4 of Kansai Electric Power have started pluthermal immediately upon restart.
Furthermore, there was progress made this year toward the completion of the Rokkasho Reprocessing Plant (RRP) and the MOX Fuel Fabrication Plant as they received official approvals by regulation authority.
Based on "the Basic Principles on Japan's Utilization of Plutonium" (decided by the Japan Atomic Energy Commission in July 2018) and under the principle of not possessing plutonium without specific purposes, we will continue to do our utmost efforts to manage the plutonium stockpile appropriately.
Given such recent circumstances, while considering each utility's measure for pluthermal, we have decided to take the following measures as our new Pluthermal Program in order to manage plutonium stockpiles appropriately on the premise that each utility is responsible for using its own plutonium.
The basic policy is that all utilities will introduce as many pluthermal as possible and start their operations as soon as possible.
To this end, given the consent of the local community, all utilities will examine the possibility to introduce pluthermal to as many operating reactors as possible as part of a mid-to-long term plan and will do their utmost efforts to ensure a balance between demand and supply of plutonium.
With the above as the premise, we will aim to have at least 12 reactors running pluthermal by FY2030.
Furthermore, we will promote using plutonium and reduce the size of its stockpile at home and abroad through close collaboration and cooperation among the utilities.
Plutonium Utilization Plan, which shows the specific prediction of plutonium utilization, is under consideration based on the Operation Plan for RRP and MOX Fuel Fabrication Plant. We will release it as soon as it is ready.
