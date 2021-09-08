The New Razer Basilisk V3: Everything a Gamer Wants in a Customizable Gaming Mouse

Play it your way with 11 Programmable buttons along with the new Razer™ HyperScroll Tilt Wheel and more Razer Chroma™ RGB than ever

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced the new Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse packed with only the best features for advanced customizability. With 10+1 programmable buttons, an intelligent scroll wheel to swap between modes, and a heavy dose of Razer Chroma™ RGB, it's time to light up the competition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005104/en/

With 10+1 programmable buttons, an intelligent scroll wheel to swap between modes, and a heavy dose of Razer Chroma™ RGB, it's time to light up the competition. (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed for anyone and everyone

Since its initial launch in 2017, the Basilisk family has seen continuous improvements, resulting in a line of gaming mice that gamers can make into their own. The Razer Basilisk has become a beacon for gamers in need of a feature-rich mouse, perfect for customizability and performance.

“The Basilisk V3 further improves upon its predecessors, checking all the boxes on features a gamer would want in a customizable, adjustable mouse,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “Attention to detail is key when addressing gamers’ needs, and with the new innovative scroll wheel on the Basilisk V3, our designers have taken usability and customizability to the next level.”

The best in smart scrolling

Gamers can enjoy full control with a variety of customization options presented in the Basilisk V3 through both hardware and software implementations. The Basilisk V3 sports the newly engineered, smart Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel for a seamless and unparalleled scrolling experience. Users can enable it to automatically shift between modes, or toggle between three additional unique modes – Tactile Scrolling, Smart-Reel, and Free-Spin Scrolling.

Tactile Scrolling Mode: For high-precision and distinct notched scrolling, ideal for cycling through weapons or skills.

Smart-Reel Mode: Enabled via Razer Synapse, the scroll wheel automatically shifts from tactile to free-spin mode when you scroll faster.

Free-Spin Scrolling Mode: For smooth, high-speed scrolling, perfect for covering content quickly or emulating repeated game commands.

The Basilisk V3 scroll wheel also features Virtual Acceleration, which increases the mouse’s scroll speed the faster it’s spun, allowing navigation through lengthy documents and articles at an even quicker rate. Virtual Acceleration can be toggled through Razer Synapse, giving the user another way to further make the Basilisk V3 their own.

Play it your way, like never before

With 10 easy-access buttons and 1 customizable profile-switch button underneath the mouse, quick essential actions like push-to-talk, ping, macros and secondary functions can be re-programmed to each mouse button. Profiles can also be saved and switched seamlessly between programs and with up to five on-board memory profiles, you can properly game anywhere, anytime.

The Basilisk V3 is upgraded with 11 Razer Chroma lighting zones all over the mouse and an underglow that sweeps around the form to bask the mouse in a glorious Chroma RGB glow with over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects. With currently over 150 Chroma-integrated games, its lighting will intelligently sync and interact with in-game events.

Great features galore

The Razer Basilisk V3 is also equipped with the Razer Focus+ 26K DPI Optical Sensor. The most advanced and precise sensor in the world features intelligent functions like Asymmetric Cut-Off, giving users the ability to customize their lift-off and landing distance depending on their needs. Experience crisp, purposeful clicks thanks to the Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-2 with an actuation speed of 0.2ms that also eliminates any risk of unintended double clicks.

Through a combination of both new and world-renowned Razer mouse features, the Basilisk V3 comes together as the ultimate gaming mouse for customization – no matter the game or task.

For more information on the Focus+ 26K DPI Optical Sensor, see here.

For more information on the Razer Basilisk V3, please see here.

ABOUT THE RAZER BASILISK V3

10+1 independently programmable buttons

4-way Razer™ HyperScroll tilt wheel with electronically actuated notched and free-spinning modes

11 Razer Chroma™ lighting zones with true 16.8 million customizable color options

True 26,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy

Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches Gen-2 rated for 70M clicks

On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/3200/6400)

Ergonomic right-handed design with injection molded rubber grips

Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage (4+1 profiles)

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable

Approximate size: 129 mm / 5.1 in (Length) x 62 mm / 2.44 in (Grip Width) x 43 mm / 1.70 in (Height)

Approximate weight: 101g (Excluding cable)

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$69.99 USD / 79.99€ MSRP

Razer.com – September 8, 2021

Worldwide at participating retailers – September 8, 2021

Amazon | Best Buy

PRODUCT ASSETS

Please find the Basilisk V3 press kit here.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 150 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is headquartered in Irvine (California) with regional headquarters in Hamburg, Shanghai and Singapore. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers.™

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005104/en/