The New York Latino Film Festival, Presented By WarnerMedia, Returns September 14 - 19, 2021 With The 20th Anniversary Celebration of ‘Raising Victor Vargas'

— Returning to The Bronx, the Festival will kick-off this year’s Latino Heritage Month festivities with drive-in, in-person and virtual experiences —



NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), the nation’s premier Latino film festival returns to The Bronx (100 East 151st Street, The Bronx, NY) from September 14 to 19, 2021 with an impressive roster of 102 films from more than 12 countries, the largest number of films to date. NYLFF’s opening night, presented by the Motion Picture Association, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film Raising Victor Vargas (2002, 88 min., USA), featuring screening and cast reunion. Closing the festival, HBO Max presents Moving Pa’lante! a free outdoor event that will celebrate Latino music with a special performance by multi-platinum selling Warner Music singer-songwriter and reggaeton star Justin Quiles. For more information on NYLFF 2021, visit www.nylatinofilmfestival.com.

“Diversity and inclusion remain at the forefront of NYLFF’s mission. For more than 20 years, we have demonstrated the importance of these values through the renowned festival, the Futuro Digital Conference, our marketing agency, and other partnerships that have offered a critical platform for Latino talent and filmmakers. Gracias to WarnerMedia and our many partners who, year after year, have demonstrated their support for stories by us and for us,” said Calixto Chinchilla, Founder of NYLFF.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

The closing night film, straight from its World Premiere at The Toronto Film Festival, La Soga 2, (2021, 92 min., USA) the highly anticipated sequel written and directed by Manny Perez makes its U.S. premiere at the festival. Former hitman La Soga (Manny Perez), fights to rescue the love of his life while confronting his inner demons and violent past that keep calling him. Making its world premiere, All the World is Sleeping (2021, 111 min., USA), directed by Ryan Lacen, and starring Melissa Barrera (In the Heights) & Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black). A Chicana in New Mexico sinks deeper into her addiction in this unique, cerebral, and chaotic view of the growing drug epidemic. Samland (2021, 87 min., USA) written and directed by Juan Pablo Reyes, finds a man and woman and love in the oddest of places on their journey to find the ever-elusive “American Dream.” John Leguizamo returns to NYLFF with the US premiere of the white-knuckle drama set in Colombia, Dark Blood (2021, 83 min., USA). The Spanish-language film, directed by Harold Trampetero, follows a father imprisoned after committing a brutal revenge crime. HBO Max will close out the festival with Moving Pa’lante! a free outdoor event that will feature a live performance by reggaeton star Justin Quiles and “concert salas," where guests can check out HBO Max’s collection of exclusive Latin music specials. The evening will also include DJ's, poets, food trucks, games, and local business vendors.

“We are thrilled and excited to continue our partnership with the New York Latino Film Festival. Each year, their powerful slate truly captures the vision of the amazing independent artists involved and that of 150,” said Axel Caballero, Head of WarnerMedia OneFifty & Vice President, Artistic and Cultural Innovations.

"We are proud to support this year’s return of the NY Latino Film Festival to the Bronx, home to NYC's largest population of Latinos," said the Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. "This celebration of cinema showcases the broad diversity of stories and talent from the Latino filmmaking community."

“I am thrilled to once again commemorate Latino Heritage Month by welcoming the New York Latino Film Festival to The Bronx,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. “Film is something that unites us globally, and throughout the pandemic, many relied on film and the arts as a form of both expression and entertainment. As our borough and our city recover, I want to thank the organizers of the New York Latino Film Festival for debuting these wonderful works of art celebrating our customs, our culture, and our history, this Latino Heritage Month in our great borough.”

SPONSORS

NYLFF is presented by WarnerMedia. Major sponsors include HBO Max, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, American Airlines, with additional industry support by the Motion Picture Association. Additional sponsors include Pitu Cachaca, Fortaleza Tequila, AT&T PREPAID, The Quintessential Gentleman, Violet House, Talento Unlimited, Third World Newsreel, and CV Graphix. This event is also made possible with the support of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Bronx Borough President, Ruben Diaz, and Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation.

For sponsorship and brand partnership opportunities with the country’s leading Latino and Multicultural film event, please contact Talento Unlimited via email at team@talentounlimited.com.

INFO & TICKETS:

NYLATINOFILMFESTIVAL.COM

About The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF)

NYLFF is the nation’s premier Urban Latino film event. Founded by Calixto Chinchilla in 1999, it aims to build audiences for Latino cinema, support the film community, and foster relationships with Latino talent. Programming includes the flagship film festival, the Futuro Digital Conference, and more. For more information, visit www.NYLatinoFilmFestival.com. Follow us on Facebook (@NYLatinoFilm), Instagram (@NYLatinoFilmFestival), and Twitter (@NYLFF). #NYLFF

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. The organization also includes Xandr’s suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers.

WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

