The Nifty Company Announces the Launch of New ‘Blockchain Heroes: Retro Rebellion,' an NFT Set Featuring the Largest Ever WAX Community Collaboration

HUMACAO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Some of the biggest brands in the WAX blockchain ecosystem are banding together in the continuing fight against the evil Centralizers for the latest Blockchain Heroes NFT collection release: Retro Rebellion, launching Jan. 21, 2022. From play-2-earn gaming giant, Splinterlands, to WAX fan favorites like Colonize Mars, HODL God and Graffiti Kings, Retro Rebellion will offer exclusive and new NFTs from 40 partners in the groundbreaking set.



Watch the video: Blockchain Heroes: Retro Rebellion is Coming!

https://youtu.be/LsnqftOBo8U

Blockchain Heroes: Retro Rebellion is an NFT set of 20 Heroes and 20 Villains battling for the fate of a fictional metropolis that's been cast into cyberspace - inspired by the searing neon of the late 1980s. Retro Rebellion fuses futurism and blockchain with the fashion, tropes and VHS delight of the period.

“The WAX blockchain has been the birthplace of Blockchain Heroes ever since the summer of 2020. As the first major property to be released on the now-standard Atomic Assets, our previous three releases have sold out quickly,” said Joel Comm, co-founder of Blockchain Heroes. “We’ve taken NFTs to the next level by composing original soundtracks for all 40 characters and making rare NFTs that are nothing less than cinematic marvels! When our community sees what we have in store for them, they will flip their lids.”

Along with the new fully animated rarer variations, Retro Rebellion is the most ambitious collaborative event on WAX to date. Forty partners from other collections on WAX have teamed up to build Unity Packs - bonus items which are found within Retro Rebellion packs. Many of the exclusive and Retro Rebellion-themed assets that drop from Unity Packs also feature utility within their native collections.

To level the release up even further, Retro Rebellion will offer an “Ascension” event which will provide 20 players to become the inspiration for a Hero or Villain in the next release. A massive ULTRABLEND involving specific assets from across Blockchain Heroes' history will find players racing to immortalize themselves in Blockchain Heroes canon. This comes with an extra bonus as the 20 who succeed in completing the task first will be entitled to a revenue share of the future Ascension pack sales.

The trading card set is being developed by Joel Comm and Travis Wright, co-hosts of the popular The Bad Crypto Podcast , and Zach Comm, a co-host of The Nifty Show . In a few years’ time the trio have amassed more than 10 million downloads of their shows.

WAX digital trading cards are blockchain-based NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Each WAX NFT is one-of-a-kind, featuring unique characteristics that differentiate it from every other card in the collection. Because WAX NFTs are blockchain-based, they can be instantly authenticated as genuine and can never be duplicated. WAX is used by other top brands globally including Atari, DeadMau5, Capcom, Topps and Funko.

The Blockchain Heroes community is found on Discord at discord.gg/herohq . The official website is http://BCHeroes.com .

