The OTS Launches New Distracted Driving Videos Aimed at Reducing Teen Crashes

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) has launched a new video series to educate teens and California drivers about safe driving practices. The “Did You Know?” series is available now at www.gosafelyca.org and aims to reduce teen crashes throughout the state.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for teens 15 to 18 years old. In 2019, 354 drivers 20 and under were involved in fatal crashes nationwide. In California, 164 teens ages 16 to 19 were killed in crashes in 2019.

“Crash risk is particularly high during the first months of having a license because drivers are naturally inexperienced,” said Barbara L. Rooney, director of the California Office of Traffic Safety. “These videos will help provide very useful information for teens and parents so that every trip is as safe as possible, and free of distractions. We encourage parents to take a few minutes and share these videos with their teen drivers so they can go safely, every trip, every time.”

The “Did You Know?” series video topics include:

To watch and share the videos, and to learn about other helpful ways to stay safe on the road, please visit gosafelyca.org. Free informational materials are also available for download in the materials Toolkit.

The OTS administers traffic safety grants that deliver innovative programs with the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and injuries on California roads. The OTS is a department under the California State Transportation Agency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005055/en/