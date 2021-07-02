Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The OTS Launches New Distracted Driving Videos Aimed at Reducing Teen Crashes

07/02/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) has launched a new video series to educate teens and California drivers about safe driving practices. The “Did You Know?” series is available now at www.gosafelyca.org and aims to reduce teen crashes throughout the state.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for teens 15 to 18 years old. In 2019, 354 drivers 20 and under were involved in fatal crashes nationwide. In California, 164 teens ages 16 to 19 were killed in crashes in 2019.

“Crash risk is particularly high during the first months of having a license because drivers are naturally inexperienced,” said Barbara L. Rooney, director of the California Office of Traffic Safety. “These videos will help provide very useful information for teens and parents so that every trip is as safe as possible, and free of distractions. We encourage parents to take a few minutes and share these videos with their teen drivers so they can go safely, every trip, every time.”

The “Did You Know?” series video topics include:

To watch and share the videos, and to learn about other helpful ways to stay safe on the road, please visit gosafelyca.org. Free informational materials are also available for download in the materials Toolkit.

The OTS administers traffic safety grants that deliver innovative programs with the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and injuries on California roads. The OTS is a department under the California State Transportation Agency.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pNorthern District Of Illinois Holds No Coverage For Punitive Damages Awarded Because Of Insured's Conscious Indifference In A Negligent Failure To Warn Case
AQ
12:07pGUALA CLOSURES S P A  : No opening of the thirty-fourth warrant s exercise period
PU
12:06pU.S. House panel passes amendment to stop sanctions waiver on Nord Stream 2
RE
12:06pTDG GOLD  : IIROC Trading Resumption - TDG
AQ
12:06pAM BEST  : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Unified Life Insurance Company; Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status
BU
12:05pTERRY GOU : Exclusive - Taiwan's Terry Gou, TSMC reach initial agreements for BioNTech vaccines - sources
RE
12:05pRYANAIR  : sees 'huge uptick' in European air travel
RE
12:05pELON MUSK : Tesla Q2 deliveries meet analysts' estimates as chip shortage weighs
RE
12:05pROCKWELL AUTOMATION  : Announces the First Platinum Partner to its OEM Partner Program, BID Group
PU
12:05pMEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES  : Segregates Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries by Functions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
3U.S. companies hire more workers; signs labor crunch may be easing
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : European shares edge higher on boost from chipmakers ahead of U.S. jobs data
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global

HOT NEWS