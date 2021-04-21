Log in
The Ohio Children's Trust Fund Launches Family Success Network in Northeast Ohio

04/21/2021 | 01:49pm EDT
Community-based child abuse prevention program provides supportive services to assist families

In conjunction with Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Ohio Children's Trust Fund (OCTF) is piloting a new program in three Northeastern Ohio counties that will provide supportive services designed to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect. The Family Success Network launched on April 19, 2021 in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties. The project is funded by a $2.7 million discretionary grant from the U.S. Administration for Children and Families.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new stressors for families, and when families are confronted with challenges, it’s often their children who feel the greatest impact,” said OCTF Executive Director Lindsay Williams. “The Family Success Network proactively engages families with resources and supportive services to help them navigate adversity. Holistic, supportive services are more necessary now than ever.”

Using evidence-based strategies, the Family Success Network provides resources to help families expand their knowledge of key community supports while also offering tangible support items such as diapers, baby formula, or even financial assistance to help cover a utility bill. The program provides safe, non-judgmental spaces for parents to identify areas of opportunity while honoring their roles as experts of their homes and the person who decides what is best for their children.

To support this initiative and help strengthen family bonds in your community, visit the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund to learn how to make an impact.

The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund is the state’s sole public funding source dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect. Housed within the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund works with its partners in every county to serve all Ohio communities.

This program was funded by the Children’s Bureau, Administration on Children, Youth and Families, Administration for Children and Families, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under grant #90CA1867. The contents of this program are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Children’s Bureau.


© Business Wire 2021
