Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Presents the 2021 Virtual Conference

09/04/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oligo Meeting is purposefully designed to bring people together to share incredible advancements in the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics. While still unable to come together in person, OTS leadership believes in the power of sharing science and the dedicated organizing committee has planned a professional, outstanding, and exciting event in which attendees will join leading scientists from around the world.

Last year's virtual meeting was extraordinarily successful, and this year's virtual conference has been carefully planned to be even more seamlessly engaging and productive. All the components of the in-person annual meeting will be included: sessions, short talks, posters, exhibitors, and networking, which will be accessed through one online platform. Recorded talks and posters can be viewed on-demand through December 31, 2021, for all registered delegates. A fun and interactive networking tool will be available throughout the entire four days of the meeting, 24 hours a day.

Session topics feature Nucleic Acid Chemistry, Rare Diseases, 20th Anniversary of Mammalian RNAi, Delivery, Genome and RNA Editing, Bob Letsinger, PhD - 100 Years of History, and the Awards Presentation. The final sessions include two Oligonucleotide Preclinical sessions and finish with the highly anticipated Clinical Studies session.

This year's featured event speakers include an outstanding lineup of leading experts covering a broad range of oligonucleotide-based disciplines.

Stanley T. Crooke, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of n-Lorem Foundation and founder, former CEO, and Chairman of the Board at Ionis led the scientific development of a new platform for drug discovery: antisense technology. He engineered the creation of one of the largest, more advanced development pipelines in the biotechnology industry.

John Maraganore, PhD, is the CEO and Director of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which has led the translation of RNA interference from Nobel Prize-winning discovery into an innovative, entirely new class of medicines.

Marie Wikström Lindholm, PhD, SVP and Head of Molecular Design at Silence Therapeutics built and leads a skilled team at Silence focusing on fine-tuning the design of their proprietary GalNAc-conjugated siRNA technology and exploring siRNA delivery outside the hepatocyte.

Craig Mello, PhD, is a joint winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for the discovery of RNA interference. He has been involved in several RNAi-based biotechnology companies and recently co-founded Atalanta Therapeutics.

Kelvin K. Ogilvie, PhD, a leading expert on biotechnology, bioorganic chemistry, and genetic engineering, invented the drug Ganciclovir and developed a general method for the chemical synthesis of large RNA molecules, which is still the basis for RNA synthesis worldwide.

Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, PhD oversees all drug research across in vivo and engineered cell therapy areas as Chief Scientific Officer at Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a company developing curative genome editing treatments to positively transform the lives of people with genetic diseases.

These are just a few of the many experts that attendees will hear from as they present interesting and cutting-edge topics. Last year's virtual conference received rave reviews from participants and this year's virtual meeting is expected to be even more spectacular.

Those wishing to attend can register here.

Media Contact:

Geri Beaty

Phone: (619)795-9458

Email: info@oligotherapeutics.org

Related Images

  
OTS 2021 Virtual Conference

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

OTS 2021 Virtual Conference

OTS 2021 Virtual Conference

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aWORLDSBK AT MAGNY-COURS : Front row of the grid for Tom Sykes; top-five in race one for Michael van der Mark.
PU
11:49aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HRC, RAVN, RFL, STMP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
11:33aBrazil suspends China beef exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases
RE
11:24aZENITH ENERGY : Financial calendar
AQ
11:21aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Board of Directors Determines Proposal From Canadian Pacific Railway Could Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to a “Superior Proposal”
BU
11:20aAll Hands and Hearts Disaster Assessment Response Team on the Ground After Hurricane Ida Hits NYC/NJ
GL
11:15aSyria says it welcomes Lebanon's request to import energy
RE
11:12aYEXT : How Site Search Allows for Better User Experience
PU
11:11aWIRECARD : Dax announces raft of additions as German index braces for expansion
AQ
11:01aThe Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Presents the 2021 Virtual Conference
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. probing fatal Tesla crash that killed pedestrian
2Chinese firm serves up lab-grown pork in world's top meat market
3Tesla : Victim of Tesla crash in Texas had alcohol level exceeding lega..
4Saudi Research and Media : state media companies to start moving from D..
5Porsche, Puma to join Germany's DAX as index expands

HOT NEWS