Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Coming Soon - Tokyo to Accept Media Registrations for the Tokyo Media Center

07/06/2021 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Register now!

With the Olympic Games just around the corner, Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko sent a video message to the world's media inviting them to the Tokyo Media Center (TMC) provided by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. TMC offers services not only for members of the press coming to Tokyo but also those working from their home countries, a great opportunity to cover the Games and the City online no matter how far away. Registration is required for full use of member services. Do not miss the opportunity to receive regular full online updates about what’s happening in Tokyo during the Games!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005509/en/

Video invitation from Koike Yuriko, Governor of Tokyo (Photo: Business Wire)

Video invitation from Koike Yuriko, Governor of Tokyo (Photo: Business Wire)

Find the video invitation form Koike Yuriko, the Governor of Tokyo at https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/about/

Register Now!

1)

Access TMC’s registration page at https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/?modal=register

2)

Submit your name and email for Account Registration.

3)

Register your ID and proof of employment with the Accreditation Application at https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/login/

Benefits of TMC Online Service

1)

TMC Web will be your home for various information during the Games, including photos, videos, data regarding Tokyo and more.

2)

TMC Newsletters will update you twice a day with what’s happening in Tokyo during the Games.

3)

TMC Briefings will live-stream daily briefings from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. You can cast questions to the officials. They are scheduled from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm, Japan Standard Time (JST), from July 23 to August 8 and from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

4)

TMC Talks will video-stream daily live presentations and recorded messages by Governor Koike and/or global leaders from various fields such as sports, culture and urban development. The main theme will be the future of Tokyo. You can cast questions to speakers via online tools. More details about TMC Talks will be announced soon. They are scheduled from 2:00 pm to 2:40 pm, JST, from July 21 to August 8 and from August 23 to September 5, 2021.

5)

TMC Online Concierge will answer your questions and provide consultations about Tokyo-related coverage and photography. It will be available between 8:00 am and 10:00 pm, JST, from July 21 to August 8 and from August 23 to September 5, 2021.

We are looking forward to serving you soon!

About the Tokyo Media Center (TMC)
The Tokyo Media Center (TMC) has been set up by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to serve as a media coverage base for domestic and international media during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. TMC provides information related to the host city Tokyo as well as the Tokyo 2020 Games. It is totally separate from the Main Press Centre (MPC) and International Broadcast Centre (IBC), which are operated by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

Website
URL: https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/

Facilities

Date and Time of Opening:

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to Monday, August 9, 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, JST

Monday, August 23, 2021 to Sunday, September 5, 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, JST

* A pre-opening is scheduled on Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20. The details will be announced separately.

 

Access:

Tokyo Sports Square, 2nd and 3rd Floor (address: Marunouchi 3-8-3, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

1 minute walk from JR Yurakucho Station and Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Station

 

Services:

Workspace and lounge

Approximately 120 seats available to create a work environment for journalists.

A drink corner offering refreshments will also be provided.

 

Information Desk

Staff will respond to inquiries regarding facilities usage. Upon first entrance, guests will receive a media kit which includes complimentary Tokyo-related giveaways.

 

Japan Showcase

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) will have booths to promote Japan’s various regions and traditional culture.

 

Japanese Liquors Booth

The National Tax Agency (NTA) will have a booth to introduce Japanese liquors.

 

Internet Connection

Wi-fi available for use by registered members.

 

* Detailed information such as COVID-19 countermeasures and how to enter the facilities will be periodically updated on the TMC website and TMC Briefings.

TOKYO UPDATES
Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) launched a new media platform to show the world the ever-changing face of Tokyo now and the future in May 2021. This platform features content such as articles which focus on the attractions of Tokyo and the people who live, study, and work in the city. Please be sure to check it out.
URL: https://www.tokyoupdates.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:26aSARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH  : AG - Bionity- acquires majority stake in CellGenix
AQ
10:26aDOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP  : Freemelt Recruits Sales Director from Desktop Metal
AQ
10:26aLABORATORIO REIG JOFRE S A  : Completion of the liquidity contract
PU
10:25aGRAPHENE MANUFACTURING  : Universitat Basel - Chemeurope- Stretching changes the electronic properties of graphene
AQ
10:25aANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV  : Germany Holding GmbH - Yumda- Michel Doukeris Assumes CEO Role at Anheuser-Busch InBev :
AQ
10:25aBASF  : Chemeurope- BASF expands chemical catalyst recycling capacity and capability
AQ
10:24aWAIVER : :Approval for Extension of Time to hold Annual General Meeting
PU
10:24aHANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL  : Accelerate Benefits for Hepatitis B Patients! Hansoh Pharma's New Class 1 Drug Hengmu (Tenofovir Amibufenamide Tablets) Prescribed for the First Time in China
AQ
10:24aAGFA-GEVAERT  : NV - Share buyback program - regulated information
AQ
10:24aBONE THERAPEUTICS  : Preliminary documents for the Extraordinary General Meeting have been made available on company's website
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
3EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : EVONIK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
4EXPLAINER: How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets
5Analysis-OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry

HOT NEWS