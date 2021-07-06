The Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Coming Soon - Tokyo to Accept Media Registrations for the Tokyo Media Center

Register now!

With the Olympic Games just around the corner, Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko sent a video message to the world's media inviting them to the Tokyo Media Center (TMC) provided by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. TMC offers services not only for members of the press coming to Tokyo but also those working from their home countries, a great opportunity to cover the Games and the City online no matter how far away. Registration is required for full use of member services. Do not miss the opportunity to receive regular full online updates about what’s happening in Tokyo during the Games!

Video invitation from Koike Yuriko, Governor of Tokyo (Photo: Business Wire)

Find the video invitation form Koike Yuriko, the Governor of Tokyo at https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/about/

Register Now!

1) Access TMC’s registration page at https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/?modal=register 2) Submit your name and email for Account Registration. 3) Register your ID and proof of employment with the Accreditation Application at https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/login/

Benefits of TMC Online Service

1) TMC Web will be your home for various information during the Games, including photos, videos, data regarding Tokyo and more. 2) TMC Newsletters will update you twice a day with what’s happening in Tokyo during the Games. 3) TMC Briefings will live-stream daily briefings from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. You can cast questions to the officials. They are scheduled from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm, Japan Standard Time (JST), from July 23 to August 8 and from August 24 to September 5, 2021. 4) TMC Talks will video-stream daily live presentations and recorded messages by Governor Koike and/or global leaders from various fields such as sports, culture and urban development. The main theme will be the future of Tokyo. You can cast questions to speakers via online tools. More details about TMC Talks will be announced soon. They are scheduled from 2:00 pm to 2:40 pm, JST, from July 21 to August 8 and from August 23 to September 5, 2021. 5) TMC Online Concierge will answer your questions and provide consultations about Tokyo-related coverage and photography. It will be available between 8:00 am and 10:00 pm, JST, from July 21 to August 8 and from August 23 to September 5, 2021.

We are looking forward to serving you soon!

About the Tokyo Media Center (TMC)

The Tokyo Media Center (TMC) has been set up by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to serve as a media coverage base for domestic and international media during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. TMC provides information related to the host city Tokyo as well as the Tokyo 2020 Games. It is totally separate from the Main Press Centre (MPC) and International Broadcast Centre (IBC), which are operated by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

Website

URL: https://tokyo.mediacenter.jp/

Facilities

Date and Time of Opening: Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to Monday, August 9, 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, JST Monday, August 23, 2021 to Sunday, September 5, 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, JST * A pre-opening is scheduled on Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20. The details will be announced separately. Access: Tokyo Sports Square, 2nd and 3rd Floor (address: Marunouchi 3-8-3, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) 1 minute walk from JR Yurakucho Station and Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Station Services: Workspace and lounge Approximately 120 seats available to create a work environment for journalists. A drink corner offering refreshments will also be provided. Information Desk Staff will respond to inquiries regarding facilities usage. Upon first entrance, guests will receive a media kit which includes complimentary Tokyo-related giveaways. Japan Showcase The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) will have booths to promote Japan’s various regions and traditional culture. Japanese Liquors Booth The National Tax Agency (NTA) will have a booth to introduce Japanese liquors. Internet Connection Wi-fi available for use by registered members. * Detailed information such as COVID-19 countermeasures and how to enter the facilities will be periodically updated on the TMC website and TMC Briefings.

TOKYO UPDATES

Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) launched a new media platform to show the world the ever-changing face of Tokyo now and the future in May 2021. This platform features content such as articles which focus on the attractions of Tokyo and the people who live, study, and work in the city. Please be sure to check it out.

URL: https://www.tokyoupdates.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

