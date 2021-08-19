The Oncology Institute of Hope & Innovation Expands in Florida with Grand Opening of Downtown St. Petersburg Location

This is the fifth location in the Tampa Bay for the leading community oncology practice

In order to provide additional coverage and convenience in Pinellas County, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) will open its doors in Downtown St. Petersburg this week.

After entering the Tampa Bay market earlier this year, Downtown St. Petersburg will be TOI’s 5th location in the state of Florida. TOI is a multi-state cancer care practice dedicated to healing and empowering patients through compassion, innovation, and state-of-the-art medical care. TOI is the largest value-based oncology practice in the U.S., taking accountability for both the quality outcomes as well as the medical costs associated with a population of more than 1 million patients. They offer a diverse set of cutting-edge resources including:

A leading clinical research program offering patients access to more than 130 clinical trials.

Comprehensive dispensary services to offer convenience and savings to patients receiving oral chemotherapeutics.

A care management program which helps patients navigate a complex healthcare system.

A state-of-the-art website with educational resources, scheduling capabilities, and a convenient patient portal.

“We are proud to offer expanded care to the residents of Pinellas county with the addition of this downtown St. Petersburg office and hope to continue to strengthen our ties with this wonderful community,” says TOI COO, Dr. Daniel Virnich. With an ongoing focus on quality patient care, the new location will feature state-of-the-art equipment in addition to top notch care that is already offered at their existing locations. The Downtown St. Petersburg office is located at:

501 Dr. MLK Jr. St. S., Suite 201

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Call (727) 250-0094 for appointments.

About The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is one of the largest community oncology practices in the US as well as our nation’s leading value-based oncology services platform. TOI employs 80+ physicians and advanced practice providers in nearly 50 clinic locations, TOI employs more than 500 total teammates that are dedicated to offering leading-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1 million patients. TOI brings comprehensive, integrated cancer care into community settings, including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced tertiary care settings. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

