The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation : (TOI) Expands to San Diego County

08/04/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
Two state-of-the-art clinics opening in Vista and Chula Vista with a third in Hillcrest slated for later this year

The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) began seeing patients this week at two new locations in Vista and Chula Vista, marking the community-based oncology provider’s entry into San Diego County. A third location in Hillcrest is slated to open in the fall.

Founded in 2007, TOI is a multi-state cancer care practice dedicated to healing and empowering patients through compassion, innovation, and state-of-the-art medical care. TOI is the largest value-based oncology practice in the U.S., taking accountability for both the quality outcomes as well as the medical costs associated with a population of more than 1 million patients. TOI recently announced its intent to become a publicly traded company via a business combination with DFP Healthcare (NASDAQ: DFPH, DFPHW).

“At TOI, we believe every patient should have access to specialized care including clinical trials and transfusions, in their own community,” shared Brad Hively, CEO. “We are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge cancer care to San Diego County.”

As the nation’s leading value-based oncology provider, TOI offers a diverse set of cutting-edge resources including:

  • A leading clinical research program offering patients access to more than 130 clinical trials.
  • Comprehensive dispensary services to offer convenience and savings to patients receiving oral chemotherapeutics.
  • A care management program which helps patients navigate a complex healthcare system.
  • A state-of-the-art website with educational resources, scheduling capabilities, and a convenient patient portal.

Patients can now book appointments with three highly rated physicians: Drs. Jeffrey Andrey, Babak Baseri, and Anwer Shaikh.

About The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (TOI) is one of the largest community oncology practices in the US as well as our nation’s leading value-based oncology services platform. TOI employs 70+ physicians and advanced practice providers in 45+ clinic locations, with more than 500 total employees helping to offer leading-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1 million patients. TOI brings comprehensive, integrated cancer care into community settings, including clinical trials, stem cell transplants, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced tertiary care settings. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.


HOT NEWS