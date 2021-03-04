Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The One Minerals Mining Owner Looi Kam Yong Announces Dymm Sultan Ibrahim of Johor as Advisor to Mining Project

03/04/2021 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Johor Bahru, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Pursuant to the survey conducted in 2018 on the Land in consideration for Bauxite Ore Mining, Looi Kam Yong through his Company, The One Minerals Mining Sdn Bhd, received several Land Concessions for the same Land in 2020 from FELDA Johor.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7813/76106_yong_enhanced.jpg


His Majesty DYMM Sultan Ibrahim Ismail Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj (left) with Looi Kam Yong (right)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7813/76106_yong_orig.jpeg

In June 2020, Looi Kam Yong had a meeting with His Majesty DYMM Sultan Ibrahim Ismail Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj, the Sultan of Johor, to discuss the prospective mining exercise. Several topics such as heavy machine logistics, employment, traffic flow, mining land availability, and Material Exportation were discussed.

The result of the discussion between both parties led to DYMM Tuanku giving the green light to Looi Kam Yong's proposal of The One Minerals Mining Sdn Bhd to lease from the Johor Royal Family, 2 jetties at Sungai Sebina and Sungai Santi for the Mining Project together with a Mining License, Mineral Ore License, Proprietary Mining Lease, Export Approval Permit, Jetty License amongst other required approvals to assist in the mining exercise.

Further, DYMM Tuanku was exclusively appointed as a Special Advisor of the envisaged Mining Project that has been undertaken by Looi Kam Yong's Company, The One Minerals Mining Sdn Bhd, and will oversee the progress of the mining exercise.

It is expected that this Mining Exercise will see a spike in available jobs in Johor during the Pandemic, and with the proceeds of the mined bauxite and apportioned reinvestment through the Company's philanthropic arm, will revive the Johor economy.

This is in Line with Looi Kam Yong's effort to support His Majesty's Goals to restore normalcy to the State of Johor by providing much-needed jobs to the Johorean people who are currently affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The proposed Project slated to start in Q3 2021 will further soften the impact the Pandemic had on the GDP of Johor which is expected to shrink between 3.5 % - 5.5% this year, a figure that is looking at being reversed, to bring Johor back in the black for the Financial Year of 2021. This is due to a 3 tier industry revitalization that will take place as a result of the aforementioned logistical needs of the Mining Exercise.

For more information contact Looi Kam Yong at LooiYong@protonmail.com.

Related Images

image1.jpeg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76106


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pSPAREBANK 1 SMN : Notice of meeting of the Supervisory Board on Thursday 25. March 2021
AQ
02:19pSPAREBANK 1 SMN : Annual report 2020 published
AQ
02:19pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
02:18pWEBINAR : Demystifying the Fintech Enablement Ecosystem
BU
02:18pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:15pION BEAM APPLICATIONS  : Iba – Acquisition of Own Shares
AQ
02:15pCTEEP COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELETRICA PAULISTA S A  : ISA CTEEP included in the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3)
PU
02:15pLSI Industries to Attend the 33rd Annual Roth Conference
GL
02:14pNETFLIX  : 'The Woman in the Window,' starring Amy Adams, coming to Netflix in May
AQ
02:14pBLUE MOON ZINC  : TSX Venture Exchange, Blue Moon, C-Suite at The Open
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory after Powell comments
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil jumps 5% as OPEC+ agrees output rollover for April
3Stock Futures Drop Ahead of Powell's Comments
4SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : EXCLUSIVE: Amid shortage U.S. suppliers to Chinese chip giant SMIC stru..
5Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory after Powell comments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ