The PDF/UA Foundation Launches New PDF Accessibility Checker – PAC 2021

08/09/2021 | 06:01am EDT
The PDF/UA Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of the newest iteration of the compliance validation tool, the PAC (PDF Accessibility Checker) 2021. 

This latest free release is an important step forward in PDF accessibility. The design allows users to quickly identify the machine verifiable success criterion of ISO 14289-1 (PDF/UA) and WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines).

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch the new home of PAC 2021. Together with our global Ambassadors, the PDF/UA Foundation will ensure the perfect place to promote the PDF/UA standard,” said Markus Erle, a director of the PDF/UA Foundation. “We will serve the community by ensuring that document accessibility tools are always free and available to end users. This will help us achieve our mission of striving for a barrier-free digital world,” continued Erle.

PAC 2021 has several upgrades compared to previous iterations, including:

  • Being available in five languages (English, French, Danish, German, and Spanish);
  • Validating between the two most globally accepted standards and guidelines related to document accessibility, PDF/UA and WCAG;
  • Providing both a summary view and in-depth report on compliance issues within documents;
  • Offering an intuitive user interface that makes it easy to check documents for compliance; and
  • Providing a colourful screen reader preview that simplifies the manual reviewing of files

Initially released in 2010, PDF Accessibility Checker was the first PDF/UA compliance validation tool of its kind. Since then, three additional versions were released, each adding new and improved features to the application.

To download PAC 2021, visit the PDF/UA Foundation website.

About the PDF/UA Foundation

The PDF/UA Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on being the definitive place on the internet to find the latest and most accurate information about what an accessible PDF is, along with how to create, read and test them. In addition, it's committed to ensuring the best end-user experience for the world's most widely used document format.

For more information, visit https://pdfua.foundation/en.

For media inquiries, please contact contact@pdfua.foundation.  


© Business Wire 2021
