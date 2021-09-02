The PMI Group, Inc. : Annual Meeting to be Held in Virtual Format Only

The PMI Group, Inc. (OTC: PMIR) announced today that due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent rise of the related Delta Variant and to support the health and well-being of its personnel and shareholders, the location of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been changed. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only at https://web.lumiagm.com/258158613. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically. We expect to resume in-person annual meetings beginning with our 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

A person is entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if he or she was a shareholder as of the close of business on August 6, 2021, the record date, or holds a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares held by a shareholder in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Annual Meeting, all shareholders are urged to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

Instructions to Registered Owners of Shares

If your shares are registered in your name, then you should have received a proxy card and voting instructions with proxy materials from American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC (“AST”). If you wish to attend the Annual Meeting, go to https://web.lumiagm.com/258158613 and provide the control number found on your notice that you previously received. The password for the meeting is pmi2021. You may submit written questions and vote your shares during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.

Instructions to Beneficial Owners of Shares Registered in the Name of a Broker or Bank

If your shares are registered in the name of your broker, bank or other agent, you are the “beneficial owner” of those shares and should have received a proxy card and voting instructions with proxy materials from that organization rather than directly from AST.

If you wish to attend the Annual Meeting, you must first obtain a valid legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent and then register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting. Follow the instructions from your broker, bank or other agent included with the proxy materials, or contact your broker, bank or other agent to request a legal proxy form.

After obtaining a valid legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, to then register to attend the Annual Meeting you must submit proof of your legal proxy reflecting the number of your shares along with your name and email address to AST. Requests for registration should be directed to proxy@astfinancial.com or to facsimile number 718-765-8730. Written requests can be mailed to:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC

Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday September 7, 2021.

You will receive a confirmation of your registration by email after we receive your registration materials. To attend the Annual Meeting, go to https://web.lumiagm.com/258158613 and provide the control number you received from AST. The password for the meeting is pmi2021. You may submit written questions and vote your shares during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.

Help and technical support for accessing and participating in the virtual meeting are available at https://go.lumiglobal.com/faq. You may begin to log into the meeting website at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

About The PMI Group, Inc.

In 2013, The PMI Group, Inc. (“PMI”) emerged from Bankruptcy pursuant to the First Amended Plan of Reorganization of the PMI Group, Inc. under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. Since emergence, PMI has sought to identify and execute strategic alternatives intended to maximize shareholder value. In connection with these efforts, PMI is pursuing and exploring a number of options, including, among others, discussions with respect to the sale or financing of PMI’s assets and future operations, other potential avenues to raise additional capital including debt, preferred stock or common stock, as well as potential corporate transactions.

