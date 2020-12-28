Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

The PRA's approach to the implementation of the O-SII buffer

12/28/2020 | 08:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First published on 5 December 2016

This Statement of Policy (SoP) sets out the Prudential Regulation Authority's (PRA) approach to the implementation of the other systemically important institutions (O-SII) buffer, and prior to that, the systemic risk buffer (SRB).

In line with the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) recommendations, the UK legislation implementing the SRB requires the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) to establish a framework for an SRB that applies to large building societies and ring-fenced bodies (RFBs). The SRB Regulations require the PRA to apply the framework set out by the FPC on the SRB from 1 January 2019.

The FPC published 'The Financial Policy Committee's framework for the systemic risk buffer' ('FPC framework') in May 2016. Alongside the FPC framework, this SoP will form the Bank of England's broader framework for the SRB.

The PRA will review this SoP at least every two years.

This SoP is relevant to RFBs, within the meaning of section 142A of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA), and large building societies that hold more than £25 billion in deposits (where one or more of the account holders is a small business) and shares (excluding deferred shares) - jointly 'SRB institutions'.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 13:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36aShares lifted by U.S. stimulus cheer and Brexit relief
RE
08:35aShares lifted by U.S. stimulus cheer and Brexit relief
RE
08:34aGold pares gains as stock markets climb, dollar steadies
RE
08:32aOil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill
RE
08:31aZK International's Subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, Completes its Smart Contract on the Heels of Bitcoin Hitting a High of $26,700
PR
08:29aU.s. screened 1.28 million people at airport checkpoints sunday, the highest number since mid-march -- tsa
RE
08:27aUK PM Johnson says trade deal is new starting point for EU relationship
RE
08:23aMSP ROUND-UP : Top Cybersecurity Blogs of 2020
PU
08:22aThailand imposes entertainment curbs in capital to thwart virus spread
RE
08:20aAfter Trump backs down on stimulus bill, Democrats aim for higher relief checks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit
5S&P 500 : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ