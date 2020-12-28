Log in
The PRA's methodologies for setting Pillar 2 capital

12/28/2020 | 08:17am EST
Published on 24 February 2020. Effective from 24 February 2020 (superseded on 29 December 2020 by December 2020 version).

- following PS3/20 'Responses to Occasional Consultation Paper 25/19 - Chapters 2 and 3'.

Published on 23 January 2020. Effective from 23 January 2020 (superseded on 24 February 2020 by February 2020 version).

- following PS2/20 'Pillar 2 capital: Updates to the framework'.

Published on 30 April 2018. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 23 January 2020 by January 2020 version).

- following PS9/18 'Groups policy and double leverage'.

Published on 30 April 2018. Effective from 1 October 2018 (superseded on 1 January 2019 by April 2018 version).

- following PS8/18 'Pillar 2: Update to reporting requirements'.

Published on 12 December 2017. Effective from 1 January 2018 (superseded on 1 October 2018 by April 2018 version).

- following PS30/17 'Pillar 2A capital requirements and disclosure'.

Published on 3 October 2017. Effective from 1 January 2018 (superseded on 12 December 2017 by December 2017 version).

- following PS22/17 'Refining the PRA's Pillar 2A capital framework'.

Published on 1 February 2017. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 1 January 2019 by April 2018 version).

- following PS3/17 'The implementation of ring-fencing: reporting and residual matters - response to CP25/16 and Chapter 5 of CP36/16'.

Published on 7 July 2016. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 1 February 2017 by February 2017 version).

- following PS20/16 'The implementation of ring-fencing: prudential requirements, intragroup arrangements and use of financial market infrastructures' and Supervisory Statement 8/16 'Ring-fenced bodies (RFBs)'.

Published on 29 July 2015 Effective from 1 January 2016 (superseded on 3 October by October 2017 version).

- following PS17/15 'Assessing capital adequacy under Pillar 2'.

First publication of SoP.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 13:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
