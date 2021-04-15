The PRA's methodologies for setting Pillar 2 capital

Published 28 December 2020. Effective from 29 December 2020 (superseded on 15 April 2021 by April 2021 version).

- following PS29/20 'Capital Requirements Directive V (CRD V) '.

Published on 24 February 2020. Effective from 24 February 2020 (superseded on 29 December 2020 by December 2020 version).

- following PS3/20 'Responses to Occasional Consultation Paper 25/19 - Chapters 2 and 3'.

Published on 23 January 2020. Effective from 23 January 2020 (superseded on 24 February 2020 by February 2020 version).

- following PS2/20 'Pillar 2 capital: Updates to the framework'.

Published on 30 April 2018. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 23 January 2020 by January 2020 version).

- following PS9/18 'Groups policy and double leverage'.

Published on 30 April 2018. Effective from 1 October 2018 (superseded on 1 January 2019 by April 2018 version).

- following PS8/18 'Pillar 2: Update to reporting requirements'.

Published on 12 December 2017. Effective from 1 January 2018 (superseded on 1 October 2018 by April 2018 version).

- following PS30/17 'Pillar 2A capital requirements and disclosure'.

Published on 3 October 2017. Effective from 1 January 2018 (superseded on 12 December 2017 by December 2017 version).

- following PS22/17 'Refining the PRA's Pillar 2A capital framework'.

Published on 1 February 2017. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 1 January 2019 by April 2018 version).

- following PS3/17 'The implementation of ring-fencing: reporting and residual matters - response to CP25/16 and Chapter 5 of CP36/16'.

Published on 7 July 2016. Effective from 1 January 2019 (superseded on 1 February 2017 by February 2017 version).

- following PS20/16 'The implementation of ring-fencing: prudential requirements, intragroup arrangements and use of financial market infrastructures' and Supervisory Statement 8/16 'Ring-fenced bodies (RFBs)'.

Published on 29 July 2015 Effective from 1 January 2016 (superseded on 3 October by October 2017 version).

- following PS17/15 'Assessing capital adequacy under Pillar 2'.

First publication of SoP.