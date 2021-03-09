Log in
The Pain Experts of Arizona : Announces Expansion to Goodyear, Arizona, and Welcomes Dr. Marc Soloman

03/09/2021 | 01:16pm EST
The Pain Experts of Arizona is excited to announce the expansion of their practice to a second location in Goodyear, Arizona. The new Goodyear office is located at 14445 West McDowell Road, Unit A104, and will serve patients in the West Phoenix area and surrounding cities.

Dr. Marc Soloman will be joining The Pain Experts of Arizona and seeing patients at the Goodyear location. With exceptional pain treatment and management expertise, Dr. Soloman has been helping patients in the Phoenix area since 2011.

Dr. Soloman is a Board Certified Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Specialist. Dr. Soloman obtained his medical degree with honors from the University of Alexandria. He completed his anesthesiology residency at the world renowned Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH, where he then pursued a year-long fellowship in pain management.

During this fellowship at one of the world’s top pain management institutions, he served as Chief Fellow and was actively involved in research, clinical trials, and was published in several distinguished pain management journals.

Dr. Soloman then accepted a position as a Staff Attending Physician within the Cleveland Clinic System. As an Attending Physician, he was involved in teaching and instructing residents and fellows on the art of pain management.

Dr. Soloman provides his patients with all the latest cutting-edge treatments, including radiofrequency ablation, medial branch blocks, epidural injections, spinal cord stimulation, Botox injections for migraines, and more. Dr. Soloman treats pain conditions including back and neck pain, RSD, scoliosis, migraines, neuropathy, spinal stenosis, pelvic/abdominal pain, arthritis and other chronic pain conditions. To provide the most comprehensive treatment available, the doctor works closely with chiropractors, acupuncturists, and other specialists.

The Pain Experts of Arizona’s primary focus is placing patients’ needs first and treating them with the same respect, compassion, and care with which you would treat your own friends and family members.

Most insurance plans are accepted at The Pain Experts of Arizona, including PPOs, HMOs, Workers Compensation, Personal Injury, Medicare, Medicaid, and self-pay. A full listing of accepted insurances is available here. Call (480) 550-9393 or visit our webpage for more information and to schedule an appointment with Dr. Soloman.

About The Pain Experts of Arizona

The Pain Experts of Arizona was founded with one goal. We want to get our patients back to pain-free living through accurate diagnosis and the best treatments available. We bring the highest level of care in a state-of-the-art setting that emphasizes our belief of treating our patients with the same respect, compassion, and dedication we would treat our own friends and family. The main office is located at 3370 South Mercy Road, Suite 321 in Gilbert, Arizona. Contact us at (480) 550-9393, or info@thepainexpertsofarizona.com, or visit us online at thepainexpertsofarizona.com.


© Business Wire 2021
