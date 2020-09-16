Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Paladin Group Successfully Implements Veruna

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 11:16am EDT

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna, developer of the insurance industry’s only comprehensive agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce that The Paladin Group (Paladin) has successfully implemented the Veruna AMS, Veruna 2.0.

Founded in 2016 in Cedar Falls, Paladin offers life and long-term care insurance, as well as personal and commercial home and auto insurance in 46 states. After encountering implementation difficulties with a different AMS, a group of agency owners recommended Veruna and Paladin opted for Veruna due in part to the foundational support of Salesforce.

During the implementation, Veruna, working with implementation partner HipTen and Paladin, was diligent about making certain none of the existing Salesforce logic was disrupted. Fortunately, HipTen was able to replace a large portion of the complex bespoke configuration that Paladin had built previously with Veruna standard functionality.

“The biggest benefit has been the knowledge of the industry that the support teams at Veruna and HipTen provide,” said Corey Schatz, president of Paladin. “They understand our needs and they understand our industry. We can tell them our vision and they knock it out of the park. I cannot wait to see what the company offers for additional value-added functions in the future as they continue to grow.”

“Instead of having to build something from scratch, they were able to focus on enhancements, automations, customer portals - all the things that make their agency stand out, allow their employees to have efficient workflows, and allow their agency to focus on customer service,” said Pomy Singh, c-founder of HipTen.

Veruna 2.0 is built on the Salesforce Lightning platform, and in addition to robust customization capabilities, Veruna 2.0 features extensive customer relationship management (CRM), lead gen, marketing, portals, and sales functionality, as well as an upgraded user interface (UI), dynamic dashboards, enhanced email capabilities, and a completely-redesigned activity timeline. Veruna 2.0 also delivers higher levels of mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange.

“We are very proud of the speed and efficiency with which this implementation was completed,” said Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna. “We look forward to working with Paladin in the future as their products, workflows, and internal talent evolve and grow.”

About Veruna
Veruna delivers the insurance industry’s only modern agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform and capable of driving quicker decisions using real-time data, robust analytics, and automated workflows with increased mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:33aFORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11:32aOKUMA AMERICA CORPORATION : Debuts Virtual, Global Showroom
PR
11:31aDEL TACO RESTAURANTS : reports 4.1% Q3 sales growth
AQ
11:31aUNITED BANKERS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 16.09.2020
AQ
11:31aOXE MARINE () : agrees on EUR 2,8 million order for 2021 and resolves not to pursue 50 percent revenue growth target for 2020
AQ
11:31aVALOE OYJ : Subscription of Valoe Corporation's Own Shares
AQ
11:31aCindy Schwarzkopf Joins Abacode Board of Advisors
PR
11:31aGlobal Travel and Expense Management Software Market- Featuring Apptricity Corp., Basware Corp., and DATABASICS Inc. Among Others
BU
11:30aBREMBO S P A : Introduces enesys energy saving system®
PU
11:30aDATATEC : Notification of change in beneficial interest in Datatec shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
4SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
5SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken cuts jobs, closes Swedish branches to invest ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group