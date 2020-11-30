Log in
The Palestinian Producer Price Index, October, 10/2020

11/30/2020 | 02:41am EST
Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published in: 30/11/2020

Palestinian Producer Price Index

October 10/2020

Increase in the Producer Price1 Index (PPI) during October 2020

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2018 = 100) reached 97.09 in October 2020, as it increased by 3.36% compared to September 2020.

PPI for locally consumed products

Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2018 = 100) reached 96.96 in October 2020, which indicates an increase of 3.46% compared to September 2020.

PPI for local exported products

Producer Price Index for local exported products (2018 = 100) reached 98.17 in October 2020, which indicates an increase of 2.47% compared to September 2020.

The changes of PPI for October 2020 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month:

Notice for Users:

  1. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for PPI has been collected using mobile phones.
  2. The data collection process for agricultural commodities, which is collected from the farm gate, and data on industrial commodities for the month of October 2020 has been completed.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Major Activities

% Change

Agriculture, forestry and fishing goods

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Mining and quarrying

Manufacturing

  • 11.76%
  • 0.85%
  • 1.41%
  • 0.09%
  • 0.04%

1 The producer's price is the amount receivable by the producer from the purchaser for a unit of a good or service produced as output minus any VAT, or similar deductible tax, invoiced to the purchaser. The producer's prices exclude any transport charges invoiced separately by the producer.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
