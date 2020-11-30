The Palestinian Producer Price Index, October, 10/2020

Palestinian Producer Price Index

October 10/2020

Increase in the Producer Price1 Index (PPI) during October 2020

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2018 = 100) reached 97.09 in October 2020, as it increased by 3.36% compared to September 2020.

PPI for locally consumed products

Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2018 = 100) reached 96.96 in October 2020, which indicates an increase of 3.46% compared to September 2020.

PPI for local exported products

Producer Price Index for local exported products (2018 = 100) reached 98.17 in October 2020, which indicates an increase of 2.47% compared to September 2020.

The changes of PPI for October 2020 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month: