The Palestinian Producer Price Index, October, 10/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Decrease in the Producer Price1 Index

(PPI) during October, 10/2021

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2019 = 100) reached 100.16 in October 2021, as it decreased by 0.81% compared to September 2021.

PPI for locally consumed products Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2019 = 100) reached 99.47 in October 2021, which indicates a decrease of 1.02% compared to September 2021.

PPI for local exported products

Producer Price Index for local exported products (2019 = 100) reached 106.65 in October 2021, which indicates an increase of 1.06% compared to September 2021.

The changes of PPI for October 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month:

Major Activities % Change Agriculture, forestry and fishing - 6.55% goods Mining and quarrying - 0.27% Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation + 5.03% activities Electricity, gas, steam and air + 2.45% conditioning supply Manufacturing + 1.33% ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ

1 The producer's price is the amount receivable by the producer from the purchaser for a unit of a good or service produced as output minus any VAT, or similar deductible tax, invoiced to the purchaser. The producer's prices exclude any transport charges invoiced separately by the producer.