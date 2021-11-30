The Palestinian Producer Price Index, October, 10/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
(PCBS)
Decrease in the Producer Price1 Index
(PPI) during October, 10/2021
The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2019 = 100) reached 100.16 in October 2021, as it decreased by 0.81% compared to September 2021.
PPI for locally consumed products Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2019 = 100) reached 99.47 in October 2021, which indicates a decrease of 1.02% compared to September 2021.
PPI for local exported products
Producer Price Index for local exported products (2019 = 100) reached 106.65 in October 2021, which indicates an increase of 1.06% compared to September 2021.
The changes of PPI for October 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month:
|
Major Activities
|
% Change
|
|
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
- 6.55%
|
goods
|
|
|
Mining and quarrying
|
- 0.27%
|
|
|
|
Water supply;
|
sewerage, waste
|
|
management
|
and remediation
|
+ 5.03%
|
activities
|
|
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air
|
+ 2.45%
|
conditioning supply
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
+ 1.33%
|
|
|
ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
|
1 The producer's price is the amount receivable by the producer from the purchaser for a unit of a good or service produced as output minus any VAT, or similar deductible tax, invoiced to the purchaser. The producer's prices exclude any transport charges invoiced separately by the producer.
Notice for Users:
-
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for PPI has been collected using mobile phones.
