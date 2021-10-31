The Palestinian Producer Price Index, September, 09/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of
Statistics (PCBS)
Increase in the Producer Price1 Index
(PPI) during September, 09/2021
The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2019 = 100) reached 100.98 in September 2021, as it increased by 0.97% compared to August 2021.
PPI for locally consumed products
Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2019 = 100) reached 100.49 in September 2021, which indicates an increase of 1.08% compared to August 2021.
PPI for local exported products
Producer Price Index for local exported products (2019 = 100) reached 105.54 in September 2021, which indicates a slight increase of 0.05% compared to August 2021.
The changes of PPI for September 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month:
Notice for Users:
-
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for PPI has been collected using mobile phones.
-
Relative weights for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply activities have been revised.
