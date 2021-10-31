Log in
The Palestinian Producer Price Index, September, 09/2021

10/31/2021 | 03:57am EDT
Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published in: 31/10/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Increase in the Producer Price1 Index

(PPI) during September, 09/2021

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2019 = 100) reached 100.98 in September 2021, as it increased by 0.97% compared to August 2021.

PPI for locally consumed products

Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2019 = 100) reached 100.49 in September 2021, which indicates an increase of 1.08% compared to August 2021.

PPI for local exported products

Producer Price Index for local exported products (2019 = 100) reached 105.54 in September 2021, which indicates a slight increase of 0.05% compared to August 2021.

The changes of PPI for September 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month:

Notice for Users:

  • Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for PPI has been collected using mobile phones.
  • Relative weights for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply activities have been revised.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, P6028179, Palestine. Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Major Activities

% Change

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

+ 4.14%

goods

Manufacturing

+ 0.47%

Mining and quarrying

0.00%

Electricity, gas, steam and air

- 5.23%

conditioning supply

Water supply;

sewerage, waste

management

and remediation

- 3.33%

activities

1 The producer's price is the amount receivable by the producer from the purchaser for a unit of a good or service produced as output minus any VAT, or similar deductible tax, invoiced to the purchaser. The producer's prices exclude any transport charges invoiced separately by the producer.

1

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
