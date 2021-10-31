The Palestinian Producer Price Index, September, 09/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Increase in the Producer Price1 Index

(PPI) during September, 09/2021

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2019 = 100) reached 100.98 in September 2021, as it increased by 0.97% compared to August 2021.

PPI for locally consumed products

Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2019 = 100) reached 100.49 in September 2021, which indicates an increase of 1.08% compared to August 2021.

PPI for local exported products

Producer Price Index for local exported products (2019 = 100) reached 105.54 in September 2021, which indicates a slight increase of 0.05% compared to August 2021.

The changes of PPI for September 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month: