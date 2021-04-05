H.E. Dr. Awad, highlights the

Palestinian children's situation on the Occasion of the Palestinian Child Day, 05/04/2021.

H.E. Dr. Ola Awad, President of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), highlighted the Palestinian children's situation on the Occasion of the Palestinian Child Day marking Monday 05/04/2021:

Palestinians celebrate the Palestinian Child Day on the fifth of April each year. They celebrate the builders of the country, its greatest resource, and the wealth of the future. This day is about setting a new vision for a better future for every child.

Almost half of the Palestinian society are children

The estimated number of children (under 18 years) is 2.31 million in Palestine in mid 2021, with 1.18 million males and 1.13 million females. Children in Palestine comprise 44.2% of the total population (42.0% in the West Bank, and 47.5% in Gaza Strip).

Number of children by age group, region

and sex, mid 2021

Age group West Bank Gaza Strip Males Females Males Females 0-4 205,027 196,807 161,606 155,483 5-9 190,664 180,362 144,335 137,905 10-14 176,164 168,136 135,502 129,470 15-17 98,951 95,066 69,492 66,426 Total 670,806 640,371 510,935 489,284

One out of five registered marriage contracts are for females under 18 years

There is a decline in the percentage of early marriage (for those under the age of 18) for both sexes, where it reached 19.3% of the females registered marriages in 2019 (19.0% in the West Bank and 19.9% in Gaza Strip) out of the total number of females registered marriages in the same year compared with 24% in 2010. Whereas this percentage reached 0.9% of the males