The Paley Center for Media Announces New Members to its Esteemed Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors from Media, Entertainment, Tech, and Advertising

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media, the entertainment industry's leading nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the cultural, creative, and social significance of media and its impact on society, today announced the addition of prominent leaders in the fields of media, entertainment, tech, and advertising to its prestigious Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Joining the Paley Board of Trustees will be Andy Bird CBE, CEO, Pearson; Wade Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Univision Communications Inc.; Alberto Ibargüen, President and CEO, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer, Spotify; Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, The Procter & Gamble Company; and Ricardo B. Salinas, Founder & Chairman, Grupo Salinas.

Joining the Paley Los Angeles Board of Governors will be Agnes Chu, President, Condé Nast Entertainment; Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group; Ari Greenburg, President, WME;

Matt Johnson, Partner, Ziffren Brittenham LLP; Theresa Kang-Lowe, CEO and Founder, Blue Marble; Courtney A. Kemp, Writer, Producer, and Founder of End of Episode Productions; Isaac Lee, Executive Chairman, Exile Content; John Nitti, SVP & Chief Media Officer, Verizon; and Phillip Sun, President, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, M88.

"We're thrilled to welcome these extraordinary leaders to the Paley Center's esteemed Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We look forward to working with each of them and are very fortunate to have the benefit of their tremendous expertise, wise counsel, and visionary leadership to ensure the Paley Center remains the media industry's preeminent nonprofit."

The Paley Center's Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and is comprised of some of the most exemplary leaders from the worlds of advertising, business, entertainment, gaming, technology, news, and sports. The Board offers guidance in support of the organization's mission to lead the conversation around today's rapidly evolving media landscape and provides critical input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

The Los Angeles Board of Governors advises the Paley Center on its strategic goals and Los Angeles programming calendar. Additionally, the Board of Governors commits their time to help the Paley Center forge new partnerships and expand its constituency to ensure the Paley Center stays at the forefront of media and technology on the West Coast and remains the preeminent media organization for the industry and the public.

The new members to the Board of Trustees join current Trustees: Alfonso de Angoitia, Grupo Televisa; Brandon Beck, Riot Games; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Adam Bird, McKinsey & Company; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree LLC; Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros; Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal; Steve Cooper, Warner Music Group; Eddy Cue, Apple, Inc.; Anne del Castillo, New York City Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment; Nancy Dubuc, Vice Media; Tami Erwin, Verizon; David Eun; Cristiana Falcone, JMCMRJ Foundation; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Dexter Goei, Altice USA; Brian Goldner, Hasbro, Inc; Roger Goodell, National Football League; Gérard Guillemot, Ubisoft; Judy Hart Angelo; Robert A. Iger, The Walt Disney Company; John H. Josephson, SESAC; Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo; David Kenny, Nielsen; Mel Karmazin; Jason Kilar, WarnerMedia; Steve King, Publicis Groupe; Henry A. Kissinger, Kissinger Associates, Inc.; Mark Lazarus, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming; Debra Lee, LeadingWomenDefined, Inc.; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; Roberto Marinho Neto, Globo Ventures; Crystal McCrary, Producer, Director, and Author; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company; Daniel L. Mosley, William S. Paley Foundation; James Murdoch, LUPA Systems LLC; Lachlan Murdoch, FOX; Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg Associates; William C. Paley, 2023 LLC; Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry Studios; James Pitaro, ESPN; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi; Mark Read, WPP; Shari Redstone, ViacomCBS; Alex Rodriguez, A-Rod Corp.; Michael I. Roth, Interpublic Group; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Josh Sapan, AMC Networks; Robert B. Schumer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Ryan Seacrest, Ryan Seacrest Enterprises; Stanley S. Shuman, Allen & Company LLC; Edward Skyler, Citi; Phil Spencer, Microsoft; Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc.; Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corporation; Andrew Wilson, Electronic Arts; Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment; David Zaslav, Discovery, Inc; and Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

The new members to the Los Angeles Board of Governors join: Cris Abrego, Banijay and Endemol Shine Holdings; Bela Bajaria, Netflix; Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group; Greg Berlanti, Berlanti Productions; Casey Bloys, HBO/HBO Max; Campbell Brown, Facebook; George Cheeks, CBS Entertainment Group; Charlie Collier, FOX Entertainment; Kim Getty, Deutsch LA; Mark Greenberg, MSGCI; Robert Greenblatt; Paige Hayes, PwC; Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink; Charles D. King, MACRO; Robert Kyncl, YouTube; Steve Lafferty, CAA; John Landgraf, FX Networks & FX Productions; Keith Le Goy, Sony Pictures Television; Dick Lippin, The Lippin Group; Erik Logan, World Surf League; Dan McDermott, AMC Networks Entertainment Group; Kirk McDonald, GroupM North America; Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle; David Nevins, Showtime Networks, Inc./ CBS; Connie Orlando, BET; Mary Parent, Legendary Entertainment; Tina Perry, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network; Peter Rice, The Walt Disney Company; Brian Robbins, ViacomCBS; Peter Roth; Susan Rovner, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming; Jennifer Salke, Amazon; Philip W. Schuman, FTI Consulting; Michelle Sneed, Tyler Perry Studios; Zack Van Amburg, Apple, Inc.; Tina Wilson, Nielsen; and Michael Wright, EPIX/MGM.

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The Paley Center's premier programming sponsored by Verizon can be viewed through Verizon Media's distribution channels, including being featured on the Yahoo Entertainment channel, as well as Paley@Home presented by Citi on the Paley Center's YouTube channel and the Paley Center's Facebook page. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

