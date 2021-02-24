Log in
The Palisades Country Club Deep Cleans Clubhouse, Dining Facilities, Locker Rooms, Golf Carts, and More With Disinfect & Shield to Kill and Protect Members and Staff Against COVID-19

02/24/2021 | 12:09pm EST
The Palisades Country Club, a private golf club managed by the Brown Golf Group located within the 1,600-acre master planned Palisades community near Lake Wylie in Charlotte, NC, is proud to announce that the club facilities underwent a deep cleaning on Monday, February 15th, taking every precaution to Disinfect and Shield against COVID-19, to keep staff and visitors safe, and confident that they are entering a virus-free environment. To provide the utmost reassurance, The Palisades Country Club, invested in an eco-friendly, revolutionary cleaning disinfectant product from Disinfect & Shield that not only kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 – plus other dangerous viruses, bacteria, and microbes – on contact but creates a continuous germ-destroying shield on surfaces that lasts for up to 28 days.

“Most operations believe they must use corrosive products like Clorox, Lysol and alcohol-based cleaners and hand sanitizers to protect their employees and guests from COVID-19, but many are finding cleaning alternatives like Disinfect & Shield to avoid the dangers of long-term chemical exposure,” says Patrick Haddad with Disinfect & Shield.

The base for most disinfectants contains toxic chemicals like alcohol, bleach, and acid which quickly lose their effectiveness. In contrast, Disinfect & Shield Surface Cleaner is benzalkonium chloride-based, and kills the Coronavirus viruses, bacteria, molds, and fungi, including strains of SARS, H1N1, E. coli, Ebola, and harmful microbes on contact, protecting the treated surface for 28 days. Extensive third party and university testing has proven the product’s effectiveness as none of these organisms were able to penetrate or survive contact with the protective coating. This line of products is both eco-friendly and safe for use around humans, animals, and plants – including crops. Hotels and restaurants should be kept free from harmful elements – which is why they are all reconsidering their cleaning protocols-especially around food preparation.

Joining the deep cleaning was Kevin Cregg of Charlotte Metro Cleaning, who applied Disinfect & Shield on golf carts, locker room facilities and dining surfaces to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

Disinfect & Shield is safe to use on personal protective equipment to provide additional safety and confidence to cleaning staff, cooks, etc. Additionally, the FDA listed, Disinfect & Shield 8-Hour Hand Sanitizer has been proven effective against SARS-CoV-2, harmful bacteria & viruses for up to 8 hours & 10 hand washings. It lasts 700x than leading alcohol-based hand sanitizers. While the Laundry Shield sanitizes, deodorizes, and softens all fabrics during washing cycle providing virus, bacteria, and germ protection for up to 200 days after cycle.

“Disinfect & Shield is a fast-acting nanotechnology which destroys viruses and bacteria and prevents them from attaching to skin, surfaces, and clothes. The active ingredient is a colorless, odorless, positively charged polymer that bonds to the treated surface creating a layer of electrically charged 'swords,' protecting the surface from biofilm growth by puncturing the cell membrane,” adds Haddad.


© Business Wire 2021
