The Pediatric Dentists at Must Love Kids Invites Other Children's Health Businesses to Bridge Nutritional Gap

12/13/2021 | 05:46pm EST
Must Love Kids, a Vancouver pediatric dental practice, pledges to contribute $2400 per year to Clark County Food Bank and challenges other area dental practices and children’s healthcare providers to contribute to The Food Bridge, a fundraising campaign aimed to raise $20,000 in monetary donations to Clark County Food Bank.

Proper nutrition has been linked to every aspect of health in multiple studies. For those facing food insecurity, however, a balanced diet is especially difficult to achieve. Area food banks serve a vital role in the overall health of at-risk members of the community. Drs. Monisha and Prashant Gagneja of Must Love Kids have already donated $10,000 and are pledging $2400 per year to Clark County Food Bank to aid in the initiative to provide nutritious foods to area residents in need. The pair of pediatric dentists are also spearheading a fundraising campaign, The Food Bridge, and calling upon other dentists and healthcare providers in the area to contribute to the campaign, which has a goal of $20,000 to be donated to Clark County Food Bank.

As dentists, Drs. Monisha and Prashant Gagneja recognize one of the best ways to combat poor dental health in children is to provide children with a healthy, balanced diet. For families struggling financially, that isn’t always possible. Supporting Clark County Food Bank through a monetary donation will allow the food bank to serve more members of the community, increasing the availability of nutritious food. For every dollar given, Clark County Food Bank can provide up to 4 meals to those in need. Monetary donations give the food bank bulk purchasing power, lowering the overall cost of goods.

“We’re hoping for a strong business community response. Food security is an issue in every community and neighbors helping neighbors is how we help our communities thrive.” — Dr. Prashant Gagneja, BDS, MDS

The Clark County Food Bank also offers educational resources to families in need. The organization educates families on nutrition through cooking and gardening classes, which provides families with knowledge that will allow them to stretch their food budget while still making healthy nutritional choices. These educational programs can be offered in partnership with local healthcare providers and businesses acting as the host for the class.

To donate to Clark County Food Bank, you can visit their website at https://clarkcountyfoodbank.squarespace.com/mlk to make a donation online. If you’d rather mail your donation, you can send that to 6502 NE 47th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98661.

To join the efforts to spread the word to other area business owners, you can visit Must Love Kids’ website at MustLoveKids.com for more information.

About Must Love Kids: Owners Drs. Monisha Gagneja and Prashant Gagneja are affectionately known as Dr. Mo and Dr. G by their patients. Their pediatric dental practice is true to its name in that loving and providing dental care to children is something that both doctors feel is a must in their lives.

About Clark County Food Bank: Clark County Food Bank is a regional food bank that distributes over 8 million pounds of food and 6.7 million meals a year. They partner with 43 partners at 130 distribution sites to serve the food insecure in our community. With 65,000 hungry individuals in Clark County, the need is great, but they are here to help.


