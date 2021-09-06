The Petcoke Podcast: Outlook to 2026

Author Argus

In this episode, petroleum coke editor Lauren Masterson and petroleum coke and coal analyst Hayden Atkins analyse the overall outlook for the fuel and anode-grade coke markets over the next five years.

Against the backdrop of record-high fuel-grade coke prices and near-record-high anode-grade coke prices, Lauren Masterson and Hayden Atkins help you understand discuss the factors driving the price rally in the near term. They also provide an expert view of where the market is headed over the next five years and beyond. They will discuss provide analysis of the high coal and freight prices, the cement market outlook, Covid-19 impacts on refining, Russian coke supply growth, China's long-term role in the anode-grade market and the anode-grade market outlook as a whole, among others. To better understand the fast changing market better, listen to the Petcoke Podcast today.