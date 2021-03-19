Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Philippines' External Debt Rises by US$6.5 Billion in the Fourth Quarter of 2020

03/19/2021 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
The Philippines' External Debt Rises by US$6.5 Billion in the Fourth Quarter of 2020 March 18, 2021

​Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin E. Diokno announced that the Philippines' outstanding external debt stood at US$98.5 billion as of end-2020, up by US$6.5 billion (or 7.1 percent) from the US$92.0 billion level as of end-September 2020.

The rise in the debt stock during the fourth quarter was due to net availments of US$7.9 billion by both public and private sector borrowers. During the quarter, the National Government (NG) raised US$2.8 billion from the issuance of Global bonds as well as US$733 million net availments from official sources, to fund its COVID-19 pandemic response programs and various infrastructure development projects.

Private local banks leveraged on a strong Philippine Peso vis-à-vis the US Dollar to diversify their portfolio and maintain a comfortable liquidity buffer over the year-end, leading to net availments of US$3.0 billion. The increase in foreign borrowings by private non-banks was due to net availments of US$1.7 billion to augment their working capital. Foreign exchange (FX) revaluation of US$544 million further contributed to the increase in the debt stock as the US Dollar weakened against other currencies which may be attributed to expectations of continued stimulus in the United States, among others. The rise of the debt stock was partially offset by prior periods' adjustments of US$1.6 billion and increase in residents' investments in Philippine debt papers issued offshore of US$410 million.

Year-on-year, the country's debt stock rose by US$14.9 billion, which was brought about by: (a) net availments of US$12.6 billion, mainly by the NG; (b) increase in non-resident holdings of Philippine debt papers issued offshore of US$1.8 billion; and (c) positive FX revaluation of US$1.5 billion. The rise in the debt stock was partially tempered by prior periods' adjustments of US$1.1 billion.

External debt refers to all types of borrowings by Philippine residents from non-residents, following the residency criterion for international statistics.

External Debt Ratios

The Governor further stated that despite the increase in the external debt level, key external debt indicators remained at prudent levels. Gross International Reserves stood at US$110.1 billion as of end-2020 and represented 7.8 times cover for short-term (ST) debt based on original maturity.

The debt service ratio (DSR), which relates principal and interest payments (debt service burden or DSB) to exports of goods and receipts from services and primary income, is a measure of adequacy of the country's FX earnings to meet maturing obligations. The ratio improved to 6.3 percent in 2020 from 6.7 percent in 2019 due largely to lower payments. The DSR has consistently remained at single digit levels.

Total outstanding debt (EDT) expressed as a percentage of annual aggregate output [Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or Gross National Income (GNI)] is a solvency indicator. EDT to GDP ratio increased to 27.2 percent from 25.3 percent a quarter ago and 22.2 percent a year ago, as GDP contracted by 8.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 9.5 percent for the full year 2020, while external debt rose. The same trend was observed using GNI as denominator. The ratio indicates the country's sustained strong position to service foreign borrowings in the medium to long-term.

Debt Profile

As of end-December 2020, the maturity profile of the country's external debt remained predominantly medium- and long-term (MLT) in nature [i.e., those with original maturities longer than one (1) year], with share to total at 85.6 percent. On the other hand, ST accounts [or those with original maturities of up to one (1) year] comprised the 14.4 percent balance of debt stock and consisted of bank liabilities, trade credits and others. The weighted average maturity for all MLT accounts remained at 16.6 years, with public sector borrowings having a longer average term of 20.4 years compared to 7.3 years for the private sector. This means that FX requirements for debt payments continued to be well spread out and, thus, manageable.

Public sector external debt stood at US$58.1 billion from US$54.4 billion in the previous quarter. About US$51.9 billion of public sector obligations were NG borrowings while the remaining US$6.3 billion pertained to loans of government-owned and controlled corporations, government financial institutions and the BSP.

Private sector debt grew from US$37.6 billion as of end-September 2020 to US$40.4 billion as of end-December 2020, with share to total likewise increasing from 40.9 percent to 41.0 percent. The rise was due largely to net availments of US$3.0 billion by private banks and US$1.7 billion by private non-banks.

Major creditor countries were: Japan (US$15.9 billion), United States of America (US$3.4 billion), United Kingdom (US$3.3 billion), and The Netherlands (US$3.0 billion).

Borrowings in the form of bonds/notes had the largest share (35.6 percent) of total outstanding debt, followed by loans from official sources [multilateral and bilateral creditors (comprised Japan - US$9.0 billion; China - US$1.3 billion; and France - US$753 million, among others) - 34.7 percent], and obligations to foreign banks and other financial institutions (24.4 percent); the rest (5.4 percent) were owed to other creditor types (mainly suppliers/exporters).

In terms of currency mix, the country's debt stock remained largely denominated in US Dollar (56.7 percent) and Japanese Yen (11.8 percent). US dollar-denominated multi-currency loans from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank represented 18.1 percent of total. The 13.4 percent balance pertained to 15 other currencies, including the Philippine Peso, Euro and SDR.

View Table​

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aVIACOMCBS  : and MTV Entertainment Group Sign Raedio to Multi-year Partnership Deal to Provide Library Access and Original Music
BU
11:25aHUD Approves Agreement with Wells Fargo Bank Resolving Claims of Lending Discrimination
PU
11:25aHENGTAI SECURITIES  : (1) proposed issue of short-term corporate bonds in the prc, (2) proposed issue of short-term financing bonds in the prc, (3) proposed issue of perpetual subordinated bonds in the prc, (4) proposed amendments to articles of association, (5) proposed amendments to rules of procedure for general meetings and (6) proposed amendments to connected transactions management policy
PU
11:25aHENGTAI SECURITIES  : Form of proxy for the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting to be held on 7 may 2021 and any adjournment thereof
PU
11:25aThe Effect of Mortgage Forbearance on House Prices During COVID-19
PU
11:25aF I L A FABBRICA ITALIANA LAPIS ED AFFINI S P A  : March 17 - CET 12.30 AM - Call Notice Of The Extraordinary And Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
11:25aGOLDMAN SACHS  : Proxy Statement for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
11:25aCOVID-19 UPDATE : Recent Restrictions Adopted In Some Of The Group's CEE Countries
PU
11:25aDIGITAL DAY 2021 : EU countries commit to key digital initiatives for Europe's Digital Decade
PU
11:25aING GROEP N  : Terms and Conditions for Virtual General Meetings
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
3U.S. bond yields ease from 14-month highs, oil steadies
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : India's Stelis Biopharma to make 200 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ