The Piano Market will Showcase Negative Impact during 2020-2024 | Demand of Hybrid Pianos to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

10/08/2020 | 11:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the piano market and it is poised to grow by $ 267.33 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005677/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Piano Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is highly fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD.; FAZIOLI PIANOFORTI SPA; Gibson Brands Inc.; Grotrian, Helfferich, Schulz, Th. Steinweg Nachf. GmbH; Korg Inc.; Mason & Hamlin Piano Co.; PETROF Spol s.r.o.; Roland Corp.; Steingraeber & Söhne KG; and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand of hybrid pianos has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Piano Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Piano Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Acoustic Pianos
    • Digital Pianos
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Piano Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The piano market report covers the following areas:

  • Piano Market Size
  • Piano Market Trends
  • Piano Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies inclusion of music in academic curricula as one of the prime reasons driving the piano market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Piano Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist piano market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the piano market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the piano market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of piano market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market size
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Acoustic pianos - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Digital pianos - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Preference for customized pianos
  • Advent of pianos equipped with smart devices and new technologies
  • Emergence of hybrid pianos

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD.
  • FAZIOLI PIANOFORTI SPA
  • Gibson Brands Inc.
  • Grotrian, Helfferich, Schulz, Th. Steinweg Nachf. GmbH
  • Korg Inc.
  • Mason & Hamlin Piano Co.
  • PETROF Spol s.r.o.
  • Roland Corp.
  • Steingraeber & Söhne KG
  • Yamaha Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
