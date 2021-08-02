The Pittini Group and Fyndynamic: a concrete support to the supplier chain

We strive to support the entire supply chain by supporting our supplier base. This is the reason behind our collaboration with FinDynamic in implementing the Discounting Project.

This new service will allow advance payment of supplier invoices through a facilitated liquidity channel, strengthening links between the Pittini Group and its suppliers, while simplifying processes, making liquidity circulate faster and hence allowing everyone to focus on strategic activities to help their business grow.

This is a giant step towards building an increasingly solid relationship of trust between the Group companies and the supply chain of which each supplier is a fundamental link.

For more information, please e-mail discounting@pittini.it