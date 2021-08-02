Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Pittini Group and Fyndynamic: a concrete support to the supplier chain

08/02/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We strive to support the entire supply chain by supporting our supplier base. This is the reason behind our collaboration with FinDynamic in implementing the Discounting Project.

This new service will allow advance payment of supplier invoices through a facilitated liquidity channel, strengthening links between the Pittini Group and its suppliers, while simplifying processes, making liquidity circulate faster and hence allowing everyone to focus on strategic activities to help their business grow.

This is a giant step towards building an increasingly solid relationship of trust between the Group companies and the supply chain of which each supplier is a fundamental link.

For more information, please e-mail discounting@pittini.it

Disclaimer

SIAT - Società Italiana Acciai Trafilati S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 09:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:18aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -20-
DJ
05:18aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -19-
DJ
05:18aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -18-
DJ
05:18aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -17-
DJ
05:18aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -16-
DJ
05:18aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -15-
DJ
05:18aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -14-
DJ
05:18aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -13-
DJ
05:18aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -12-
DJ
05:18aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -11-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to record 63 billion yen provision, update Q1 r..
4Asian factory activity hit by rising costs, Delta variant
5HSBC profit more than doubles, loan-loss fears ebb as economies rebound

HOT NEWS