Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Platform for Collaboration on Tax Launches Tax Treaty Negotiations Toolkit

03/10/2021 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Platform for Collaboration on Tax Launches Tax Treaty Negotiations Toolkit

March 10, 2021

Washington, DC: The Platform for Collaboration on Tax (PCT) - a joint initiative of the IMF, OECD, UN, and World Bank Group - released the final version of the Toolkit on Tax Treaty Negotiations along with its web-based, interactive edition.

The PCT's Toolkit on Tax Treaty Negotiations is an effort to provide capacity-building support to developing countries on tax treaty negotiations, building on existing guidance, particularly from the UN Manual for the Negotiation of Bilateral Tax Treaties between Developed and Developing Countries. The toolkit describes the steps involved in tax treaty negotiations, such as how to decide whether a comprehensive tax treaty is necessary, how to prepare for and conduct negotiations, and what follow-up measures to take after negotiations. Treaty negotiating teams, especially those new to the process, can also find practical tips on the conduct of negotiations and negotiation styles. Additionally, the toolkit collates links to publicly available resources that treaty negotiators will find useful, making them easily accessible. The design of the toolkit allows regular updates and improvements based on the feedback from users and experienced negotiators.

This is the fifth toolkit published by the PCT, a collective effort of the PCT Partners to help countries address challenges in international taxation. The final version of the toolkit takes into account extensive comments received from countries and stakeholders during the public consultation process in June-September 2020. In addition to written comments, public consultation webinars, which were held in English, French, and Spanish in November and December 2020, gathered further feedback from diverse stakeholders, particularly treaty negotiation teams.

Following the release, the Toolkit on Tax Treaty Negotiations, including its full web-based version, will be launched at a three-day workshop on March 11, 12, and 15, 2021. The virtual workshop will feature expert speakers and experienced negotiators, who will discuss some of the substantive issues addressed in the toolkit, such as designing a tax treaty policy framework and the steps involved in the preparation for, conduct of, and follow-up after negotiations.

French and Spanish versions of the Toolkit will be available in the coming days. For more information, please visit: tax-platform.org

Media queries should be directed to:

  • International Monetary Fund: media@IMF.org
  • Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development: ctp.communications@oecd.org
  • United Nations: ffdoffice@un.org
  • World Bank Group: Elizabeth Howton ehowton@worldbankgroup.org

About the Platform for Collaboration on Tax

The PCT is a joint initiative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United Nations (UN), and the World Bank Group (WBG). The PCT Secretariat is generously supported by the governments of Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tax-platform.org/

IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER:

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 15:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:39aPress Release | March 10, 2021 Household Pulse Survey Phase 3 Biweekly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the third phase of the experimental Household Pulse Survey.
PU
10:39aINNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES  : Signs Joint Collaboration & Reseller Agreement with GTX Corp
PR
10:39aDATAIKU  : and UAVIA Collaboration Successfully Deploys Machine Learning Models for Edge Computing on Drones
BU
10:38aReddit forums get behind Roblox ahead of stock launch
RE
10:38aAT&T  : Adds 5G to the First Nationwide Business-Focused Broadband Network
PR
10:37aKOSS  : GameStop, other 'meme stocks' soar as markets eye stimulus boost
RE
10:37aCERENCE  : and WeatherChina Promote Smart Travel Through Weather Intelligence
PU
10:37aHELLENIC EXCHANGES ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE S A  : Transactions by National Bank of Greece - 10 Mar 2021
PU
10:36aBank of England to mull its message on rates after bond market rout
RE
10:36aNANOX  : is Scaling up Semiconductor Fabrication Plant in South Korea in light of Increased Demand
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5MOMO INC. : MOMO : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 25, 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ