The Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts, Third Quarter, 2021

PCBS: Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (Third Quarter 2021)
PAGE NUMBERS OF ENGLISH TEXT ARE PRINTED IN SQUARE BRACKETS. TABLES ARE PRINTED IN THE ARABIC ORDER (FROM RIGHT TO LEFT)
This document is prepared in accordance with the standard procedures
stated in the Code of Practice for Palestine Official Statistics 2006
© December, 2021.
All rights reserved.
Citation:
Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 2021. Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (Third Quarter 2021). Ramallah - Palestine.
All correspondence should be directed to:
Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
P. O. Box 1647, Ramallah P6028179 - Palestine.
Tel: (970/972) 2 2982700
Fax: (970/972) 2 2982710
Toll Free:1800300300
E-Mail :diwan@pcbs.gov.ps
Website: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps
PCBS: Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (Third Quarter 2021)
Main Results1
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices increased by 7% in Palestine during
the 3rd quarter 2021 compared to the parallel quarter 2020
Primary estimates for GDP at constant prices showed an increase of 7% in GDP in Palestine during the 3rd quarter 2021 compared to the 3rd quarter 2020 which excludes the seasonal effect, meanwhile the base year is 2015. GDP for the 3rd quarter 2021 at constant prices was USD 3,111 million for the West Bank and USD 628 million for Gaza Strip.
On the other hand, it showed a slight increase of 0.1% in Palestine during the 3rd quarter 2021 compared to the 2nd quarter 2021 at constant prices, mainly in (Information and Communication, Mining, Manufacturing, Electricity and Water by 8%), Transportation and Storage 7%, Services 6%, Construction 4%, (Financial and Insurance Activities, Public Administration and Defense 3%), Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 1%.
Increase in Gross Domestic Product Per Capita
GDP per Capita for Palestine at constant prices was USD 756 during the 3rd quarter 2021, it showed an increase of 4% compared to the parallel quarter 2020. As for the West Bank it was USD 1,097 at constant prices during the 3rd quarter 2021, it showed an increase by 4% during the 3rd quarter 2021 compared to the parallel quarter 2020, while for Gaza Strip it was USD 297 during the 3rd quarter 2021, and it showed an increase by 1% during the 3rd quarter 2021 compared to the parallel quarter 2020.
GDP by quarter in Palestine at Constant Prices, 2017-2021
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD
|
5,000
|
3,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
1 The data excluded those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967 [7]