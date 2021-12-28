Log in
The Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts, Third Quarter, 2021

12/28/2021 | 03:57am EST
State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Press Report

Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts

(Third Quarter 2021)

December, 2021

PCBS: Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (Third Quarter 2021)

PAGE NUMBERS OF ENGLISH TEXT ARE PRINTED IN SQUARE BRACKETS. TABLES ARE PRINTED IN THE ARABIC ORDER (FROM RIGHT TO LEFT)

This document is prepared in accordance with the standard procedures

stated in the Code of Practice for Palestine Official Statistics 2006

© December, 2021.

All rights reserved.

Citation:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, 2021. Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (Third Quarter 2021). Ramallah - Palestine.

All correspondence should be directed to:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P. O. Box 1647, Ramallah P6028179 - Palestine.

Tel: (970/972) 2 2982700

Fax: (970/972) 2 2982710

Toll Free:1800300300

E-Mail :diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Website: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

PCBS: Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (Third Quarter 2021)

Table of Contents

Subject

Page

Main Results

[7]

Terms and Indicators

[9]

Tables

13

PCBS: Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (Third Quarter 2021)

Important Notes

  • Statistics presented at constant prices, using 2015 as the base year.
  • Data related to the third quarter of 2021 are flash estimates, and it is preliminary and will be revised based on the available short-term indicators, taking into consideration that the final version of the Quarterly National Accounts will be issued after finalizing the Annual National Accounts. The under-coverage of exports and imports data was estimated based on the balancing procedure for the Supply and Use sides of the economy.
  • Data related to Government (education, human health and social work activities, public administration and defense) were valued using Accrual Bases based on the recommendations of the System of National Accounts 2008. Wages and salaries were obtained from the monthly report of the Ministry of Finance to estimate government activities.

PCBS: Press Report, Preliminary Estimates of Quarterly National Accounts (Third Quarter 2021)

Main Results1

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices increased by 7% in Palestine during

the 3rd quarter 2021 compared to the parallel quarter 2020

Primary estimates for GDP at constant prices showed an increase of 7% in GDP in Palestine during the 3rd quarter 2021 compared to the 3rd quarter 2020 which excludes the seasonal effect, meanwhile the base year is 2015. GDP for the 3rd quarter 2021 at constant prices was USD 3,111 million for the West Bank and USD 628 million for Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, it showed a slight increase of 0.1% in Palestine during the 3rd quarter 2021 compared to the 2nd quarter 2021 at constant prices, mainly in (Information and Communication, Mining, Manufacturing, Electricity and Water by 8%), Transportation and Storage 7%, Services 6%, Construction 4%, (Financial and Insurance Activities, Public Administration and Defense 3%), Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles 1%.

Increase in Gross Domestic Product Per Capita

GDP per Capita for Palestine at constant prices was USD 756 during the 3rd quarter 2021, it showed an increase of 4% compared to the parallel quarter 2020. As for the West Bank it was USD 1,097 at constant prices during the 3rd quarter 2021, it showed an increase by 4% during the 3rd quarter 2021 compared to the parallel quarter 2020, while for Gaza Strip it was USD 297 during the 3rd quarter 2021, and it showed an increase by 1% during the 3rd quarter 2021 compared to the parallel quarter 2020.

GDP by quarter in Palestine at Constant Prices, 2017-2021

7,000

6,000

USD

5,000

3,708

3,739

4,000

Million

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

1 The data excluded those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967 [7]

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 08:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS