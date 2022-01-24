Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for November, 11/2021

01/24/2022 | 05:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Palestine

Palestinian Central BureauIssued on: 24/01/2022 of Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

An increase in Registered* Exports and Imports in Goods in November, 11/2021 compared to the previous month.

Exports in Goods

Exports increased in November, 2021 by 12% compared to October, 2021. It also increased by 27% compared to November, 2020 and reached USD 148.5 Million.

Exports to Israel increased in November, 2021 by 10% compared to October, 2021 and it represented 84% of total exports in November, 2021

At the same time, exports to other countries increased by 20% during the same period compared to October, 2021.

Imports in Goods

Imports increased in November, 2021 by 2% compared to October, 2021. It also increased by 41% compared to November, 2020 and reached USD 635.1 Million.

Imports from Israel increased by 2% in November, 2021 compared to October, 2021 and it represented 54% of total imports in November, 2021.

At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 2% compared to October, 2021.

700

Exports and Imports of November 2011-2021

635.1

USD

600

500

Million

400

361.3

300

in

Value

200

148.5

100

69

0

Nov-11

Nov-12

Nov-13

Nov-14

Nov-15

Nov-16

Nov-17

Nov-18

Nov-19

Nov-20

Nov-21

Imports

Exports

Trade Balance on Registered Goods

The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed a decrease in trade deficit by 1% in November, 2021 compared to October, 2021. While it increased by 47% compared to November, 2020 and reached USD 486.6 Million.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah

P6028179, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Maildiwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

(*): Includes actual data received from official sources.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:28aBitcoin tumbles 7% to lowest since July
RE
05:28aUK BUSINESSES SUFFER JANUARY CHILLS AS COST PRESSURES RAGE : Pmi
RE
05:28aHUGO BOSS : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:28aAUTO1 : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05:26aGold nears two-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions simmer
RE
05:26aDHT Holdings, Inc. announces that Co-CEO Trygve P. Munthe has decided to retire
GL
05:25aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
05:24aTop EU banks to publish 'pioneering' climate data
RE
05:24aVALTECH : Welcomes Absolunet
PU
05:24aNMDC : Intimation of date of the Board Meeting scheduled on 10th February 2022 to consider the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares shudder at potential Ukraine conflict
2Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
3Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
4Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever - source
5Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion

HOT NEWS