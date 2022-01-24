The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for November, 11/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

An increase in Registered* Exports and Imports in Goods in November, 11/2021 compared to the previous month.

Exports in Goods

Exports increased in November, 2021 by 12% compared to October, 2021. It also increased by 27% compared to November, 2020 and reached USD 148.5 Million.

Exports to Israel increased in November, 2021 by 10% compared to October, 2021 and it represented 84% of total exports in November, 2021

At the same time, exports to other countries increased by 20% during the same period compared to October, 2021.

Imports in Goods

Imports increased in November, 2021 by 2% compared to October, 2021. It also increased by 41% compared to November, 2020 and reached USD 635.1 Million.

Imports from Israel increased by 2% in November, 2021 compared to October, 2021 and it represented 54% of total imports in November, 2021.

At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 2% compared to October, 2021.