The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for November, 11/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
(PCBS)
An increase in Registered* Exports and Imports in Goods in November, 11/2021 compared to the previous month.
Exports in Goods
Exports increased in November, 2021 by 12% compared to October, 2021. It also increased by 27% compared to November, 2020 and reached USD 148.5 Million.
Exports to Israel increased in November, 2021 by 10% compared to October, 2021 and it represented 84% of total exports in November, 2021
At the same time, exports to other countries increased by 20% during the same period compared to October, 2021.
Imports in Goods
Imports increased in November, 2021 by 2% compared to October, 2021. It also increased by 41% compared to November, 2020 and reached USD 635.1 Million.
Imports from Israel increased by 2% in November, 2021 compared to October, 2021 and it represented 54% of total imports in November, 2021.
At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 2% compared to October, 2021.
Trade Balance on Registered Goods
The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed a decrease in trade deficit by 1% in November, 2021 compared to October, 2021. While it increased by 47% compared to November, 2020 and reached USD 486.6 Million.
