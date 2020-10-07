Log in
The Prescott Companies' Jessica Williams Elected to Community Associations Institute's Community Managers Council

10/07/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prescott Companies president, Jessica Williams CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® was recently elected to the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Community Managers Council.  

The Community Managers Council represents all CAI community association manager members. The Board consists of twelve members: four management company CEOs, two large-scale managers, four managers, and two at-large members. The Council provides input on policy matters to the CAI Board of Trustees and serves as a key resource to staff. Appointees are elected to serve for two-year terms and may serve a maximum of six years on the Council. Ms. Williams will begin her term on January 1, 2021. 

Jessica Williams has more than 20 years of community management experience, serving in a variety of capacities, including senior community manager, division manager, branch vice president, and currently as the president of The Prescott Companies. She holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and the Association Management Specialist (AMS©) designation and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM©) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI). 

“Since she joined The Prescott Companies, Jessica has been committed not only to our branch operations, client boards, and residents, but also to serving the industry as a whole. As a leading community management professional, Jessica consistently looks for opportunities to apply her expertise and experience as an industry volunteer,” stated Tiffany Hannah, Associa regional vice president. “Jessica’s enthusiastic leadership and advocacy for community associations will make her an exceptional member of the Community Managers Council.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
